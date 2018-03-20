The clubs Tony Romo is using at the Puntacana Resort & Club Championship

As the former quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys and now celebrated NFL broadcaster on CBS, Tony Romo is familiar with endorsement deals. Yet judging from his bag at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, that hasn’t translated over to his golf game as he readies for his PGA Tour debut this week.

A +0.3 handicap playing on a sponsor’s exemption, Romo’s bag was spotted by journalist Adam Stanley and a closer inspection (and a few phone calls and texts) reveal what Romo has in the bag.

Although Romo used Callaway’s Great Big Bertha Epic driver and 3-wood at the recent AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he has switched to the company’s newer Rogue driver at 9 degrees loft and Rogue 3-wood at 13.5 degrees loft. His hybrid is a Titleist 818H model.

As you would expect from an amateur, even a scratch player, the irons have some forgiveness to them. Romo uses Mizuno’s MP-18 MMC model, an iron with tungsten weight plugs positioned in an internal cavity near the toe section that allows mass to rest deeper as the lofts get lower (and the soles get wider) to boost forgiveness. His wedges, however, are the preferred choice of the pros: Titleist’s Vokey SM7 model.

At the AT&T Romo was using a Nike putter, however last week Romo received an Odyssey Toulon Austin putter with a tour satin mist (silver) finish and appears to have made the switch to it for this week. It is unclear whether Romo's new putter has the same longer-than-standard counterbalanced grip as his Nike.

Of course, today is Tuesday and as tee time approaches, Romo might return to a familiar flat stick or driver, but for now, it appears he is set with his sticks. Endorsement deal or not.