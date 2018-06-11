Winner's Baga day ago

The clubs Tom Lehman used to win the Principal Charity Classic

Tom Lehman's victory in the rain-shortened Principal Charity Classic, but make no mistake that he fully earned his 11th title on the PGA Tour Champions.

Though the final round was canceled due to rain, Lehman’s display for the first 36 holes was winning material. The 1996 Open champion hit 33 of 36 greens for an astounding 91.67 percent rate and made just a lone bogey, on the last hole of his second round, which turned out to be the conclusion of the tournament.

As has been customary for him for some time, Lehman won with an unusual iron set made up of various makes and models. Lehman employs no less than five different models of irons in his iron set, many of them more than five years old. Still, Lehman is a firm believer that each club has a specific place in the bag, and it is a formula that has repeatedly worked for him, including this past week—even if the clubs got the final round off.

What Tom Lehman had in the bag at the Principal Charity Classic:

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Driver: Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic, 10.5 degrees

Hybrids: Tour Edge Exotics CBX (16, 18 degrees)

Irons (4): TaylorMade Tour Preferred; (5-8): TaylorMade Burner; (9): TaylorMade MC Forged 11; (PW): Ping i

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (50 degrees); Callaway MD3 Milled (54, 60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist GSS

