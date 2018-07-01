The clubs Sung Hyun Park used to win the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Sung Hyun Park needed a bit of a break to win the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, but when So Yeon Ryu provided an opening with a double bogey on the 71st hole, Park stepped up and won her second career major championship with back-to-back birdies on the two holes of a three-way playoff with Ryu and Nasa Hataoka, who bowed out on the first extra hole with a par.

Park sealed things with a 9-iron approach on the par-4 16th hole—the second of the playoff—to about 10 feet and then made the winning putt after Ryu narrowly missed hers. Park hit the shot with her TaylorMade P770 9-iron. The P770 irons are the same model that were in Park’s bag during her win at last year’s U.S. Women’s Open. The irons feature a forged, carbon-steel hosel and face that are joined to a 70-gram tungsten sole piece in the 3- through 7-irons to help launch and forgiveness. The shorter irons do not have the tungsten weight, which allows for more control on the shorter shots.

Still, they weren’t the only clubs working for the now two-time major winner. Despite missing 22 greens over the four rounds, Park carded just three bogeys, using her TaylorMade Milled Grind wedges around the greens to great effect—including a sick up and down for par from the hazard on the 16th hole in regulation. She also upped her game off the tee with her TaylorMade M3 460 driver, averaging 289.5 yards on Sunday.

What Sung Hyun Park had in the bag at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: TaylorMade M3 460, 9.5 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M4, 15 degrees

Hybrid: TaylorMade M3, 17 degrees

Irons (4): TaylorMade P790; (5-PW): TaylorMade P770

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (50, 54, 58 degrees)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour

