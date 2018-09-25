The clubs Steve Stricker used to win the Sanford Championship

With Steve Stricker it almost always comes down to the putter. And when he rolls it like he did at the Sanford Championship, he’s almost always tough to beat. In cruising to a four-shot win over Tim Petrovic and Jerry Smith, Stricker captured his third title in seven events on the senior circuit by ranking second in putts per green in regulation at 1.659 while posting rounds of 63-67-67 for a 197 total for 54 holes.

Stricker has essentially used the same putter—save for the occasional try of something different—for more than 15 years, an Odyssey White Hot 2 blade. The putter has a shot gooseneck hosel and a distinct wear mark on the insert from years of use.

Interestingly, Stricker’s most famous benching of the club came at the 2015 PGA Championship where he said of his Odyssey: "I've had a lot of great times and great memories with that putter. I've made a lot of nice putts with that thing.”

Now he has another memory to add to the list, in addition to what has been a remarkable season on the PGA Tour Champions for Stricker. In seven events, Stricker has not finished outside the top 5 once. Mr. Consistency is bringing that same attribute to the 50-and-over tour.

What Steve Stricker had in the bag at the Sanford Championship

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: Titleist 913D3, 8.5 degrees

3-wood: Titleist 915F, 13.5 degrees

Hybrid: Titleist 816H1, 17 degrees

Irons: (3-9): Titleist 710 AP2; (PW): Titleist Vokey SM6

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (54 degrees); Titleist Vokey SM4 (60 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey White Hot 2