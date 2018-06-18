LPGA Winner's Bag29 minutes ago

The clubs So Yeon Ryu used to win the Meijer Classic

Meijer LPGA Classic - Final Round
So Yeon Ryu of South Korea hits her tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give at Blythefield Country Club on June 17, 2018 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

So Yeon Ryu knows that to win any professional golf tournament you need to give yourself chances, then cash in on them. And that proved to be the winning formula for her at the Meijer Classic on Sunday.

Ryu started off with an approach to about 12 feet on the first hole at Blythefield Country Club in Grand Rapids, Mich., and made it for birdie, then followed with solid approach shots and putts for birdies on Nos. 3 and 7 before knocking it tight on the par-3 12th hole for another birdie. Then came the clincher, an iron to about 15 feet on No. 17 and another conversion to provide a two-shot cushion.

Ryu hit those shots with her Honma TW 737 V irons and the putts with a Scotty Cameron by Titleist Newport 2 that she put into play at the U.S. Women’s Open. “My putting turned out to be really great,” she said, later adding, “Today I was in my zone.”

What So Yeon Ryu had in the bag at the Meijer Classic:

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Driver: Honma TW 727 455, 10.5 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M2, 15 degrees

5-wood: Honma TW 737, 18 degrees

Hybrids: Honma TW 727 (21, 24 degrees)

Irons (6-PW): Honma TW 737 V

Wedges: Honma TW-W (50, 54 degrees); Titleist Vokey SM7 (58 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist Newport 2

