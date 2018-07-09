The clubs Sei Young Kim used to win the Thornberry Creek Classic

Sei Young Kim put on a display of ridiculous golf at the LPGA’s Thornberry Creek Classic, finishing with a video-game-like 31 under par total to establish a new 72-hole LPGA scoring record, shattering the old mark—one she shared with Annika Sorenstam—by four shots.

“After the Founders Cup [where she tied Sorenstam in 2017], I got new goals," Kim said. "I wish I could break the record. It's really unbelievable."

Unbelievable certainly described Kim’s play. She shot rounds of 63-65-64-65 to win by nine shots over Carlota Ciganda. Anna Nordqvist shout four rounds of 67 and stood 11 back in a tie for third place.

Over the 72 holes Kim made 31 birdies and one eagle. Her only blemish being a double-bogey 5 on the par-3 17th on Friday. Helping Kim keep her card clean otherwise was the fact that she hit an astounding 67 of 72 greens in regulation, a 93.1 percent clip with her Mizuno MP-18 irons.

What Sei Young Kim had in the bag at the Thornberry Creek Classic

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Driver: TaylorMade SLDR, 9.5 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade AeroBurner, 14 degrees

5-wood: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero, 18 degrees

Hybrid: Callaway Rogue, 21 degrees

Irons (4-PW): Mizuno MP-18 MB

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (50 degrees); Titleist Vokey SM7 (56 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist TN2