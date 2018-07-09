Winner's Bag31 minutes ago

The clubs Sei Young Kim used to win the Thornberry Creek Classic

By
Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic - Final Round
Stacy RevereONEIDA, WI - JULY 08: Sei Young Kim of Korea watches her tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic at Thornberry Creek at Oneida on July 8, 2018 in Oneida, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Sei Young Kim put on a display of ridiculous golf at the LPGA’s Thornberry Creek Classic, finishing with a video-game-like 31 under par total to establish a new 72-hole LPGA scoring record, shattering the old mark—one she shared with Annika Sorenstam—by four shots.

“After the Founders Cup [where she tied Sorenstam in 2017], I got new goals," Kim said. "I wish I could break the record. It's really unbelievable."

Unbelievable certainly described Kim’s play. She shot rounds of 63-65-64-65 to win by nine shots over Carlota Ciganda. Anna Nordqvist shout four rounds of 67 and stood 11 back in a tie for third place.

Over the 72 holes Kim made 31 birdies and one eagle. Her only blemish being a double-bogey 5 on the par-3 17th on Friday. Helping Kim keep her card clean otherwise was the fact that she hit an astounding 67 of 72 greens in regulation, a 93.1 percent clip with her Mizuno MP-18 irons.

What Sei Young Kim had in the bag at the Thornberry Creek Classic

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Driver: TaylorMade SLDR, 9.5 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade AeroBurner, 14 degrees

5-wood: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero, 18 degrees

Hybrid: Callaway Rogue, 21 degrees

Irons (4-PW): Mizuno MP-18 MB

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (50 degrees); Titleist Vokey SM7 (56 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist TN2

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursThe clubs Si Woo Kim used to win the Players - Golf…
Golf News & ToursThe Winners' Bags - April 5, 2010 - Golf Digest
Golf News & ToursThe Winners' Bags - July 6, 2008 - Golf Digest
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection