The clubs Scott McCarron used to win the American Family Insurance Championship

By
American Family Insurance Championship - Final Round
Stacy RevereMADISON, WI - JUNE 24: Scott McCarron hits his tee shot on the second hole during the third and final round of the American Family Championship at University Ridge Golf Course on June 24, 2018 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Scott McCarron, almost for his entire career, has used his driver as an effective weapon. That was no different at the American Family Insurance Championship, which he won by one shot over Jerry Kelly and by two over Fred Couples, Colin Montgomerie and tournament host, Steve Stricker.

McCarron used his TaylorMade M1 460 driver to great effect in birdieing all four of the par 5s Sunday at University Ridge Golf Club in Madison, Wisc. McCarron also drove the green on the par-4 15th, setting up another birdie—one of eight on the day en route to a final-round 64. In fact, after a bogey on the fifth hole of his opening round, McCarron played the next 49 holes bogey free, carding an impressive 16 birdies and 33 pars during that stretch.

McCarron’s driver features a pair of weight tracks, one running heel to toe and the other from front to back on the sole. McCarron had the movable weights set forward in the front-to-back track and in the heel position on the other. Such a setup should promote a lower flight with less spin and a slight draw bias. Regardless, it worked just fine for McCarron as he notched his seventh win on the PGA Tour Champions.

What Scott McCarron had in the bag at the American Family Insurance Championship:

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Driver: TaylorMade M1 460, 10.5 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M2, 15 degrees

Hybrid: Tour Edge Exotics CBX, 19 degrees

Irons (4-PW): Ping S55

Wedges: Cleveland RTX (52, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: TaylorMade Ghost Spider Long

