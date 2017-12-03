The clubs Rickie Fowler used to win the Hero World Challenge

Rickie Fowler won the Hero World Challenge with a startling display of golf Sunday, producing 11 birdies during a final-round 61 to win by four shots over Charley Hoffman, who started the day seven shots in front of Fowler.

Making Fowler’s week in the Bahamas even more remarkable is that it came in his first week playing Cobra’s new F8+ line of woods in competition. After testing the product for several months Fowler opted to put a F8+ driver, 3-wood and 5-wood in the bag for the Hero.

Like his previous gamer, Fowler employs a shorter (43.5 inches) shaft in the driver. He also has the 12-gram weight (the heaviest of the three weights on the sole) in the front position to produce lower spin and a more penetrating ball flight.

Of course to shoot a 61 you need to make some putts. The putter Fowler used is a Scotty Cameron by Titleist Newport 2 GSS prototype that Fowler first put in play at the 2014 Northern Trust Open at Riviera. Fowler—who has used Cameron putters exclusively for 13 years—did considerable testing at Cameron’s putting studio where it was discovered Fowler’s upper and lower body were going in different directions. Cameron and one of his fitters, brought out some putters originally produced for Tiger Woods—a Newport 2 style but with a shallower face. The 35-inch putter has “Rickie” stamped on one bumper and “Fowler” on the other.

The equipment Rickie Fowler used at the Hero World Challenge

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Driver: Cobra King F8+ (Aldila NV 2K Blue 70x), 8 degrees

3-wood: Cobra F8+, 13 degrees

5-wood: Cobra F8+ Baffler 5W, 14.5 degrees

Irons (4-PW): Cobra King Forged MB

Wedges: Cobra King V-Grind (52, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist Newport 2 GSS prototype