The clubs Nasa Hataoka used to win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Nasa Hataoka is likely to be a name golf fans will be getting used to hearing. In capturing her first win on the LPGA Tour at the age of 19 on Sunday , the Japanese star-in-the-making established a tournament-record of 21 under par at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, winning by six shots .

Hataoka fired impressive rounds of 64-65-63 , saving some of her best golf for the final round. Surprisingly long for someone standing just 5-foot-2, Hataoka nailed her Srixon Z U 65 utility 4-iron from 214 yards onto the green at the par-5 seventh for a birdie. She then rolled in a trio of decent-length putts with her center-shafted Ping Scottsdale TR Piper C putter on Nos. 9, 12 and 15 to extend her lead. She then capped off her sizzling final round by staking approach shots on 17 and 18 with her Srixon Z 745 irons to provide the final margin.

What Nasa Hataoka had in the bag at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship :

Ball: Srixon Z-Star

Driver: Srixon Z 765, 10.5 degrees

3-wood: Srixon Z F 65, 15 degrees

Hybrids: Srixon Z H 45 (19 degrees)

Irons: (4): Srixon Z U 65; (5-PW): Srixon Z 745

Wedges: Cleveland RTX 2.0 PF (50, 54, 58 degrees)

Putter: Ping Scottsdale TR Piper C