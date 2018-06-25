The clubs Nasa Hataoka used to win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Nasa Hataoka is likely to be a name golf fans will be getting used to hearing. In capturing her first win on the LPGA Tour at the age of 19 on Sunday, the Japanese star-in-the-making established a tournament-record of 21 under par at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, winning by six shots.
Hataoka fired impressive rounds of 64-65-63, saving some of her best golf for the final round. Surprisingly long for someone standing just 5-foot-2, Hataoka nailed her Srixon Z U 65 utility 4-iron from 214 yards onto the green at the par-5 seventh for a birdie. She then rolled in a trio of decent-length putts with her center-shafted Ping Scottsdale TR Piper C putter on Nos. 9, 12 and 15 to extend her lead. She then capped off her sizzling final round by staking approach shots on 17 and 18 with her Srixon Z 745 irons to provide the final margin.
What Nasa Hataoka had in the bag at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship:
Ball: Srixon Z-Star
Driver: Srixon Z 765, 10.5 degrees
3-wood: Srixon Z F 65, 15 degrees
Hybrids: Srixon Z H 45 (19 degrees)
Irons: (4): Srixon Z U 65; (5-PW): Srixon Z 745
Wedges: Cleveland RTX 2.0 PF (50, 54, 58 degrees)
Putter: Ping Scottsdale TR Piper C