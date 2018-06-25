Winner's Bag3 hours ago

The clubs Nasa Hataoka used to win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

By
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Presented by P&G - Final Round
Drew HallowellROGERS, AR - JUNE 24:Nasa Hataoka of Japan plays a shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Presented by P&G at Pinnacle Country Club on June 24, 2018 in Rogers, Arkansas. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

Nasa Hataoka is likely to be a name golf fans will be getting used to hearing. In capturing her first win on the LPGA Tour at the age of 19 on Sunday, the Japanese star-in-the-making established a tournament-record of 21 under par at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, winning by six shots.

Hataoka fired impressive rounds of 64-65-63, saving some of her best golf for the final round. Surprisingly long for someone standing just 5-foot-2, Hataoka nailed her Srixon Z U 65 utility 4-iron from 214 yards onto the green at the par-5 seventh for a birdie. She then rolled in a trio of decent-length putts with her center-shafted Ping Scottsdale TR Piper C putter on Nos. 9, 12 and 15 to extend her lead. She then capped off her sizzling final round by staking approach shots on 17 and 18 with her Srixon Z 745 irons to provide the final margin.

What Nasa Hataoka had in the bag at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship:

Ball: Srixon Z-Star

Driver: Srixon Z 765, 10.5 degrees

3-wood: Srixon Z F 65, 15 degrees

Hybrids: Srixon Z H 45 (19 degrees)

Irons: (4): Srixon Z U 65; (5-PW): Srixon Z 745

Wedges: Cleveland RTX 2.0 PF (50, 54, 58 degrees)

Putter: Ping Scottsdale TR Piper C

Trending on Stix
Related
StixThe clubs Moriya Jutanugarn used to win the HUGEL-J…
StixThe clubs Miguel Angel Jimenez used to win the Regi…
StixPGA Tour Stat Leaders: This list of the season's lo…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection