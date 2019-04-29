The clubs Minjee Lee used to win the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open

Minjee Lee captured the fifth LPGA Tour title of her career at the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open that included some fireworks and disasters, but primarily a steady dose of solid ball-striking over the four rounds at historic Wilshire Country Club in the heart of Los Angeles.

In winning by four shots over Sei Young Kim, Lee holed an iron shot for an eagle 2 on the par-4 14th hole in the second round and also had a brutal triple-bogey 7 on the par-4 third hole in the third round. After that hiccup, however, Lee went on to make nine birdies against one bogey over her final 33 holes, and in the process, became the only player in the field to shoot all four rounds in the 60s (66-69-67-68 for a 270 total).

Lee averaged a healthy 280 yards off the tee with her Srixon Z 785 driver , with the power display putting her in good shape to approach the greens. Lee took full advantage by hitting 58 of 72 greens in regulation (80.55 percent) to lead the field for the week in that stat with her Srixon Z 785 irons —a one-piece forged iron with some extra mass behind the hitting area to promote the forged feel many tour players prefer.

With the win Lee will go from fourth to second on the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking. "The first half of the year that I've had, I've been hitting it pretty solid and playing pretty solid," said Lee, who now has four top-three finishes in her last seven starts. "I felt like it was close. I feel pretty good with this one."

What Minjee Lee had in the bag at the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open :

Ball: Srixon Z-Star

Driver: Srixon Z 785 , 9.5 degrees

3-wood: Srixon Z F85 , 15 degrees

Hybrid: Srixon Z H85 , 19 degrees

Irons (4): Srixon Z U85 ; (5-PW): Srixon Z 785

Wedges: Cleveland RTX 4 (50, 54, 58 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey Toulon Memphis