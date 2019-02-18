The clubs Miguel Angel Jimenez used to win the Chubb Classic

Miguel Angel Jimenez is making up for lost time in the U.S. After 151 starts on the PGA Tour without a victory, Jimenez now has seven wins on the PGA Tour Champions after a playoff victory over Olin Browne and Bernhard Langer at the Chubb Classic .

Not that Jimenez thought he would actually have a shot at the title. Browne appeared to be in control until a double-bogey 6 on the last hole of regulation dropped him into a tie. But on the first hole of overtime, a return to the par-4 18th, Browne again had trouble and missed a par try from just off the green and Langer missed a seven-footer, watching it turn right at the last moment and lipping out. Then Jimenez, who had hit the front of the green with his second shot, made the four-footer for the win.

The victory was the first for Ping’s G410 Plus driver and fairway woods (Jimenez had the movable weight in the driver in the neutral setting and carried three fairway woods, including a 7-wood ). But it was the Spaniard’s short game that was the difference. It’s not often a winner ranks T-50 in greens in regulation, but Jimenez was able to play the final 47 holes bogey-free, the result of converting an astounding 18 out of 20 scrambling opportunities. In addition to his pitching wedge, Jimenez only carries a pair of additional wedges, a 52- and 58-degree Ping Glide Forged model . The wedges were designed with tour-player input and the tapered hosel (inspired by the company's Eye2 wedge), helps the club move smoothly through sand and taller rough.

What Miguel Angel Jimenez had in the bag at the Chubb Classic

Ball: Srixon Z-Star Arrow

Driver: Ping G410 Plus , 9 degrees

3-wood: Ping G410 , 15 degrees

5-wood: Ping G410 , 18 degrees

7-wood: Ping G410 , 21 degrees

Irons (4-PW): Ping Blueprint

Wedges: Ping Glide Forged (52, 60 degrees)

Putter: Ping Vault 2.0 Anser Stealth