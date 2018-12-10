The clubs Louis Oosthuizen used to win the South African Open

Louis Oosthuizen started slowly, but quickly turned things around to win the South African Open , the first time Oosthuizen—who is South African—has won the event.

Though the 2010 British Open champion won by a comfortable six shots, his lead had shrunk to one early in the fourth round after a pair of bogeys. Birdies on Nos. 5, 6 and 7 settled things down, however, and Oosthuizen applied the crusher when he drove the green on the 381-yard par-4 ninth, leading to another birdie, bumping his cushion back to five strokes.

Including his British Open title, Oosthuizen now owns nine European Tour titles, with five of them coming in South Africa. Oosthuizen’s latest win received an early boost from an opening-round 62. Oosthuizen was buoyed by long hitting off the tee and superb touch on the greens. He averaged 347.8 yards off the tee (ranked eighth) with his Ping G400 LST driver (the company’s low-spin version of its G400), second in putts per green in regulation and second in putts per round with Ping’s PLD prototype Voss putter. He also had the company’s prototype Blueprint irons in the bag as well.

What Louis Oosthuizen had in the bag at the South African Open

Driver: Ping G400 LST , 10 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M4 , 15 degrees

Irons (3-PW): Ping Blueprint prototype

Wedges: Ping Glide Forged (50, 56 and 60 degrees)

Putter: Ping PLD prototype Voss