The clubs Justin Thomas used to win the PGA Championship

Justin Thomas won the PGA Championship for the first major title of his career (and fourth of the season) at Quail Hollow Club, using a display of power off the tee and touch on the greens.

Thomas averaged 328 yards off the tee using his Titleist 917DF2 driver (with a Mitsubishi Diamana BF60 TX shaft) and posted a strokes gained/putting mark of 1.818 for the 72 holes and an impressive 2.397 stokes gained/putting on Sunday (considerably better than his .224 mark for the season) en route to the title. However, the shot that might have been the clincher was the mammoth 221-yard 7-iron to 14 feet, 6 inches that he was then able to convert for birdie on the par-3 17th hole that gave him enough cushion to survive a final-hole bogey. That shot was struck with Titleist’s prototype 718 MB 7-iron and the putt was made with a Scotty Cameron by Titleist Futura X5 (a wing-back mallet) that he first put into play during the FedeEx Cup Playoffs at last year’s Barclays and has had in the bag ever since.

Thomas also made a couple of changes this week to his bag, replacing a Titleist T-MB 2-iron with a Titleist 915Fd 5-wood and putting a new Titleist Vokey SM6 60-degree wedge in the bag. Between the changes and the work with the driver and the putter, Thomas was able to add his name to the list of those who have hoisted the Wanamaker Trophy as the PGA champion.

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: Titleist 917D2 (Mitsubishi Diamana BF60 TX), 8.5 degrees

3-wood: Titleist 917F2, 15 degrees

5-wood: Titleist 915Fd, 18 degrees

Irons (4): Titleist 716 CB; (5-9): Titleist 718 MB prototype; (PW): Titleist Vokey

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM5 (52, 56 degrees); Titleist Vokey SM6 (60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist Futura X5