The clubs Jon Rahm used to win the Hero World Challenge

By
Hero World Challenge - Final Round
David CannonNASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 02: Jon Rahm of Spain plays his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the 2018 Hero World Challenge at Albany Bahamas on December 02, 2018 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Jon Rahm used a flawless seven birdie, no bogey final-round 65 to handily capture the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas. Although a limited-field event with only 18 players, Rahm beat most of the top players in the game to take the title.

Over the four rounds Rahm made 25 birdies against just three bogeys and a double bogey. After starting the year with TaylorMade’s M4 driver, Rahm went back to his TaylorMade M2. Earlier this year Rahm told Golf Digest that the driver was aesthetically more pleasing to his eye. “I like to hit a fade so with the M2, I felt like I could do that automatically. I also put a little more weight out on the toe to facilitate my fade.”

At the other end of the bag, Rahm has used his TaylorMade Spider Tour Red putter to great effect since putting the club in the bag in early 2017. Rahm had used an Odyssey 2-Ball since his father gave him one when he was 12 years old, but in early 2017 Rahm went to the TaylorMade putting studio and walked away with a few putters and found he was aiming better with one without a line. “With the line I was averaging 2 degrees left aiming and without the putter I was offline by less than 1 degree.” Rahm put the 37.5-inch putter with 2.5 degrees loft in at the CareerBuilder Challenge in 2017, won with it at Torrey Pines the following week and it’s been in the bag since.

What Jon Rahm had in the bag at the Hero World Challenge

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Driver: TaylorMade M2 2017 (Aldila Tour Green 75 TX), 10.5 degrees

5-wood: TaylorMade M3, 17 degrees

Irons (4): TaylorMade RSi TP UDI; (4-PW): TaylorMade P750

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 56 degrees); TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (60 degrees)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

