The clubs David Toms used to win the U.S. Senior Open

David Toms is perhaps best known for laying up on the 72nd hole of the 2001 PGA Championship, then dropping a 12-foot par putt to defeat Phil Mickelson to win his only major title while playing the PGA Tour.

Toms used his putter again Sunday at the U.S. Senior Open to capture his first senior major on the East Course at the The Broadmoor. Despite hitting just eight greens in regulation Sunday, Toms wielded an efficient wand on the greens, including an 18-footer for birdie on the 16th hole to propel him into the lead and a sloping, downhill 18-footer for par on the following hole that allowed him to keep it.

The putter Toms used is a tour-only Scotty Cameron by Titleist Concept 2, a blade-style putter similar in look to the company’s popular Newport 2 model. Toms, who has been known to change putters during his career, recently put the club back in the bag in what proved to be a timely switch.

What David Toms had in the bag at the U.S. Senior Open

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: TaylorMade M2, 10.5 degrees

3-wood: Callaway Rogue, 15 degrees

Hybrids: Cleveland Launcher (18 degrees); Ping G400 (20.5 degrees)

Irons (4): Srixon Z U65; (5-PW): Srixon Z 745

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX (54, 60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty cameron by Titleist Concept 2