The clubs Brooke Henderson used to win the Meijer Classic

It was not only a good week for Brooke Henderson, who won the Meijer Classic by one over a group of players, including Lexi Thompson, Su Oh, Nasa Hataoka and Brittany Altomare, but for Canadian sports as a whole. Consider that earlier in the week the Toronto Raptors won the NBA Finals, a victory that resonated with Henderson, a native of Smith Falls, Canada.

"You know, I think it really boosted the whole country when they won, and I was just trying to do something similar this week," Henderson said.

Much like a Raptors fast-break, Henderson shot out of the gates at Blythefield Country Club in Grand Rapids, Mich.—a course she has had success at before as she won the event in 2017—with rounds of 64-64. A final-round 70 proved to be just enough for her ninth LPGA Tour win.

Related: Brooke Henderson becomes all-time winningest Canadian pro

Henderson can thank her ball-striking for the win. One of the tour’s longest hitters, she averaged 272 yards off the tee with her Ping G400 driver and hit 56 of 72 greens with her Ping i210 irons, which he used to hit a couple of beauties on the par 3s on the inward nine, where she knocked a 6-iron to about eight feet on the 11th (she missed the birdie try) and to about the same distance on the 13th, one that she converted for her final birdie of the tournament, which proved to be the winning margin. The i210 irons boast a large elastomer port in the back that improves feel and increases perimeter weighting. The irons also feature milled grooves with a different geometry for the pitching and gap wedges to accommodate the type of shots hit with those clubs.

What Brooke Henderson had in the bag at the Meijer Classic :

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Driver: Ping G400, 9 degrees

3-wood: Ping G400 Stretch 3, 13 degrees

5-wood: Ping G400, 17.5 degrees

Hybrid: Ping G400, 22 degrees

Irons (5-UW): Ping i210

Wedges: Ping Glide Forged (52, 60 degrees)

Putter: Ping Sigma 2 Fetch