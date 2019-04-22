The clubs Brooke Henderson used to win the LOTTE Championship

Brooke Henderson successfully defended her title at the LOTTE Championship with a dominant, four-shot victory over Eun-Hee Ji.

Statistically, Henderson had an excellent week, but they are even more impressive upon further examination. One of the longer hitters on the LPGA, Henderson averaged a healthy 277 yards off the tee across four rounds at Ko Olina Golf Club in Hawaii. That figure becomes even more impressive if you throw out her second-round average (230 yards), leaving Henderson at a 293-yard average in the other three rounds. Combine that distance with reasonable accuracy (she hit either eight or nine fairways in each round), and Henderson was in good position for her approach shots, which she took advantage of by hitting 53 of 72 greens.

Henderson uses Ping's G400 driver with a 48-inch shaft. Although she chokes down considerably on the club, the additional length helps generate additional clubhead speed for more distance. “[There are a] couple holes I can cut corners off the tee and I have a little bit more of an advantage like 11, 15, and 17,” said Henderson of her prowess off the tee. “That really gets me excited and happy. “

Her irons are _Ping's i210 __, which boast a large elastomer port in the back that improves feel and increases perimeter weighting. The irons also feature milled grooves with a different geometry for the pitching and gap wedges to accommodate the type of shots hit with those clubs.

What Brooke Henderson had in the bag at the LOTTE Championship :

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Driver: Ping G400 , 9 degrees

3-wood: Ping G400 Stretch 3 , 13 degrees

5-wood: Ping G400 , 17.5 degrees

Hybrid: Ping G400 , 22 degrees

Irons (5-UW): Ping i210

Wedges: Ping Glide Forged (52, 60 degrees)

Putter: Ping Sigma 2 Valor