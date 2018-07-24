The clubs Brittany Lincicome used against the men at the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship

OK, Brittany Lincicome didn’t win. Though she didn’t even make the cut at the Barbasol Championship, Lincicome became the sixth female golfer to ever tee it up in a PGA Tour event. And she was the first woman to play in a PGA Tour event since Michelle Wie in 2008.

But Lincicome's 149 total, including a one-under-par 71 on Friday, was good enough to match or beat four players, all of them former PGA Tour winners. Lincicome wasn’t long off the tee at 255 yards, but she was very accurate (her driving accuracy was 78.57 percent over both rounds).

For those curious which clubs Lincicome used to peg it on the PGA Tour last week, here they are:

Brittany Lincicome, Clubs used at the Barbasol Championship:

Ball : Titleist Pro V1x

Driver : Titleist 917D2 , 8.5 degrees

4-wood : Titleist 917F2, 16.5 degrees

Hybrid : Titleist 818H2 , 21 degrees

Irons (4-PW) : Titleist 718 AP2

Wedges : Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (50, 54, 58 degrees)

Putter : Odyssey White Hot RX 2-Ball

RELATED: The clubs Troy Merritt used to win the Barbasol Championship