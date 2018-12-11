The clubs Brian Harman and Patton Kizzire used to win the QBE Shootout

For Brian Harman and Patton Kizzire, it was a partnership that seemed destined to be, even if it wasn’t supposed to happen—and it led to victory in the QBE Shootout at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

Harman, who wasn’t even in the field until Davis Love III withdrew to be with his ailing mother, joined forces with Kizzire, who he has known since junior golf and often fishes with, as they live about five miles from each other in Sea Island, Ga. The pair worked well together during a final-round better-ball 61 punctuated by an eagle on the par-5 17th that capped a final-nine 29.

On that hole Kizzire hit his tee shot left, and the ball landed on a compacted-sand cart path, causing it to roll out significantly. He then hit his approach shot just outside Harman’s and saved his partner the trouble by making the putt.

“We needed at least birdie, and eagle was a bonus,” said Kizzire. “[Harman] had a great iron shot in there close and freed me up, and I hit a good one, too. We both had looks at it. I putted first and made it. That was huge.”

Kizzire uses a split set of Titleist’s 718 line of irons with a 718 T-MB 4-iron, a pair of 718 CB irons for his 5- and 6-irons and the 7- through 9-irons the 718 MB. A Titleist Vokey SM7 pitching wedge rounds out his set. Harman’s irons are the 718 CB along with an SM7 pitching wedge .

Harman also switched to a Titleist Pro V1 ball (which the avid outdoorsman marks with lines resembling deer tracks) after another team event. Harman played with Johnson Wagner at the 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, which included a round of alternate-shot.

“[Wagner] was kind of curious as to what ball we wanted to play,” said Harman. “I said, ‘I played Titleist balls in college and everything. We'll just play your ball, no problem.’ We had a nice tournament, especially the last day. It got really windy. I was hitting some shots with his ball, shots that I just couldn't hit with the ball I was playing. After that round, I decided to switch to the Pro V1. I won the next week [at the Wells Fargo Championship] with it, the very first week I played it.”

What Brian Harman and Patton Kizzire had in the bag at the QBE Shootout

Brian Harman

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Driver: Titleist 917D2 , 8.5 degrees

3-wood: Titleist TS2 , 13.5 degrees

3-wood: Titleist 917F2 , 15 degrees

Hybrid: Titleist 818H1 , 21 degrees

Irons(5-9): Titleist 718 CB ; (PW): Titleist Vokey SM7

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (50, 54, 60 degrees)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider OS CB

Patton Kizzire

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: Titleist TS3 , 10.5 degrees

3-wood: Titleist 917F2 , 15 degrees

Hybrid: Titleist 913H, 19 degrees

Irons (4): Titleist 718 T-MB ; (5-6): Titleist 718 CB ; (7-9): Titleist 718 MB ; (PW): Titleist Vokey SM7

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (52, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist GoLo Tour