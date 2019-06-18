The club that won the U.S. Open

Gary Woodland won the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, and it would be easy to pinpoint any number of shots as being “the one” that won him the championship.

Certainly, many have focused on the nifty pitch shot from the far-right edge of the 17th green that nearly found the hole on the opposite side of the green as being the key shot. But let’s not forget what happened three holes earlier at the par-5 14th hole.

Clinging to a one-stroke lead over the relentless Brooks Koepka, Woodland made the decision to go for the green in two from 263 yards, uphill, to a green that poses all sorts of problems if you miss in the wrong place. For the shot, Woodland grabbed his Ping G410 LST 3-wood and launched a laser that traveled the 263 yards and then some, finishing on the back edge of the green from where Woodland got down in two putts for a much-needed birdie to push the margin to a more-comfortable two strokes.

His G410 LST features an Accra Tour Zx shaft to control spin, Woodland’s 3-wood has 14.5 degrees of loft and a 42.5-inch Accra Tour ZX 4100 M5 shaft that is tipped 2.5 inches for added stability. The swingweight is D-5. It’s also the club that helped Woodland win the U.S. Open for his first major title.

