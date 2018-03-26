Trending
Alright, Alright, Alright

The busiest man at the Match Play was Matthew McConaughey, and we don't know why

By
an hour ago
World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play - Day Five
Richard Heathcote

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play is one of the most grueling events of the year on the PGA Tour. Winning it takes over 100 holes of some of your best golf in a five-day span. It's a busy week, especially for guys who already operate on a tight schedule. Yet somehow, the busiest man this week wasn't even one of the competitors, it was Matthew McConaughey, and we have no idea why.

Seriously, check out some of the photos from Austin Country Club, where McConaughey yucked it up with just about everyone. Here he is with Ben Crenshaw and CEO of Dell Michael Dell:

World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play - Day Five
Darren Carroll

And here he is questioning Bubba Watson's decision to lay up on the 13th hole in his semifinal match against Justin Thomas:

World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play - Day Five
Richard Heathcote

Here he is signing a million autographs:

World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play - Day Five
Richard Heathcote

(squints) Yup, that's Lance Armstrong, and McConaughey's wife Camila, who is pretty good looking:

World Golf Championships - Dell Technologies Match Play - Round Two
Chris Condon

Naturally, the whole group arrived by boat on Saturday:

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play - Round Two
Stan Badz

Chilling with Feherty, discussing how awesome that episode of "Feherty" was they did together:

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Playy - Final Round
Stan Badz

Unfortunately, there's no picture of he and Phil Mickelson together, but we all know they definitely hung out and McConaughey told Lefty to put in a futures bet on him winning another Best Actor Oscar in 2019.

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey is in Rio watching Olympic golf -- or he got lost backpacking through Brazil

