Trending
Viral Moments

The best part of Patriots vs. Giants was the birth of a new Eli Manning meme

By
2 hours ago

While most New York Giants fans were saddened by the benching of longtime and legendary (Yes, I said "legendary," come at me!) quarterback Eli Manning, many football fans also lamented the mood. With Eli The Great (Again, come at me!) banished to the bench, they believed the days of mocking him through his dazed-and-confused reactions commonly known as "Eli Manning Face" had come to an end. But oh, were they so wrong.

RELATED: Saying goodbye to the Eli Manning face

As you can probably tell by now, I'm a huge Eli guy, who has quickly become a big Daniel Jones supporter as well despite initial warranted worries about him. They don't call Duke "QB U" after all. But while it has pained me to see Manning become a punchline in recent years, a fantastic Ben Baskin Sports Illustrated story from this week that reports Eli himself finds it funny, I feel OK to proceed with this post. Because as a Giants fan, the best part of Thursday night's lopsided loss to the New England Patriots (Too bad Eli didn't get a crack to take down Tom and Bill again) was a new Eli Manning meme from the sideline.

The moment occurred in the second half after Jones had thrown his third interception of the contest, which was actually closer than expected to that point. The rookie QB showed his frustration on the bench while Manning looked at a Microsoft tablet. Manning was obviously breaking down film to help his young replacement—as the SI article confirmed, you can't be a better teammate—but the screenshot left the door open for jokes to be made. And boy, did they pile up like the fantasy points owned by the Patriots defense. Here's a sampling:

Yeah, yeah, laugh it up, everyone. It won't be so funny to your favorite teams when having the world's highest-paid teacher translates to big wins!

Eventually. Hopefully.

RELATED: Introducing the "Content Kings" of the NFL

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Rising Stars

The reference Pat McAfee made during the Syracuse-NC State broadcast should be enough to earn...

2 hours ago
Viral Moments

The best part of Patriots vs. Giants was the birth of a new Eli Manning meme

2 hours ago
MLB Playoffs

Big Papi spiking Frank Thomas' water bottle was the only good thing to come out of Game 5 of...

3 hours ago
WAGs

European Tour winner gets interrupted by his fiancée closing port-o-potty door, has classic...

4 hours ago
Gritty the Great

Lindsey Vonn, P.K. Subban and Gritty is the love triangle of our times

a day ago
50 Shades of Bartolo

Bartolo Colón announces steamy new memoir, 'Big Sexy'

October 10, 2019
Savage Burns

Jeff Van Gundy low-key buried Kevin Durant in his response to Durant's comments about the not...

October 10, 2019
Tenuous Golf Connections

Did a clubhouse putting contest lead to the St. Louis Cardinals' historic 10-run inning? Of it...

October 10, 2019
Viral Video

Montana played its golf state championship in snow because the players there are tougher than...

October 10, 2019
Viral Video

Eddie Pepperell is like Guy Fieri with talent, evidenced by this video of the golfer reviewing...

October 9, 2019
Married to the Game

Tyler Lockett discusses his virginity in new poetry book, is most disciplined dude in the NFL

October 9, 2019
Gambling

Our sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/golf cross-sport parlay of the week: Ok,...

October 9, 2019
NC-17

Drew Doughty checked in with the most NSFW goal celebration of all time against the Calgary...

October 9, 2019
Break Stuff

The Philadelphia Flyers new rage room should see HEAVY use this season

October 9, 2019
Fantasy Busts

OJ Howard makes sick one-handed catch as Rays game, shows his fantasy owners that he does in...

October 9, 2019
HandshakeGate

Richard Sherman said Baker Mayfield didn't shake is hand. The lie detector determined that was...

October 8, 2019
Memory Lane

PGA Tour caddie shares adorable letter—and poem—he wrote to Fred Couples as a kid

October 8, 2019
Gronk TV

Rob Gronkowski is now a Fox football analyst, what could possibly go wrong?

October 8, 2019
Related
The LoopThe reference Pat McAfee made during the Syracuse-N…
Golf News & ToursNa’s putter, Couples’ wedge, Rory’s driver: The bes…
The LoopThe best part of Patriots vs. Giants was the birth …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection