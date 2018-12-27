The best Golf Digest Podcasts of 2018

Whether you're a longtime fan or this is the first you've heard of the Golf Digest Podcast, take a look back at our favorite episodes of 2018. Tour pros shared their stories from the road, golf experts discussed matters of the game and our hosts ask the questions you want to know the answers to. The Golf Digest Podcast is available wherever you listen to podcasts, including iTunes , Soundcloud and Spotify .

Joe LaCava on looping for Tiger

He was on the bag for Tiger Woods' Masters return. The renowned caddie discusses hanging out with Woods, phone calls with Freddie Couples and more on his career as a looper.

Special Longform Feature: Chasing Ty Tryon

We tracked down Tryon, who became the youngest player to earn his PGA Tour card through qualifying school in 2001 before virtually disappearing. Reporter Keely Levins talked with the golfer 16 years after he joined the tour to get his perspective from then and now on his career.

Brandel Chamblee on the PGA, Tiger's biggest missteps & facing his critics

Chamblee says what he means, without apologizing. The Golf Channel analyst was no different when he joined us on the Golf Digest Podcast to share his thoughts on Tiger Woods' wasted years, the characters in the PGA and his own golf game.

Ryder Cup recap with Tom Watson

We caught up with Watson just after the 2018 Ryder Cup to discuss Team USA's loss and why he originally paired Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth. The eight-time major champion also recalls his inspiring performance to win the 2009 Open Championship, and it will give you chills.

Jimmie James on playing all 100 Greatest courses, new World No. 1 Koepka; Azinger replaces Miller

From Augusta National to Wade Hampton Golf Club, we caught up with the man who will make any golfer jealous after he finished playing all of Golf Digest's 100 Greatest courses in one year.

Willy Wilcox, Players hot topics, and Jason Day’s resurgence

Wilcox explains how he got his nickname from the rapper Drake, why he was once scolded by Tiger Woods and describes his memorable hole-in-one on No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass.

Webb Simpson caddie Paul Tesori, surviving TPC, and Tiger's latest run

Tesori is a top caddie in the game, winning 20 times alongside the likes of Webb Simpson, Vijay Singh, and Jerry Kelly. He stopped by the podcast to discuss the long road back to the winner's circle for he and Simpson, and what it's like to share a hotel room with the boss.

Brad Faxon talks all things Shinnecock in our 2018 U.S. Open preview

We caught up with Faxon just before the 2018 U.S. Open to talk all things Shinnecock Hills along with what it's like to play golf with a president.

Special Longform Podcast: Jack and Jackie Nicklaus re-watch the '86 Masters

Listen as Jack and Jackie Nicklaus re-watch the CBS broadcast of the greatest Masters victory. The duo describe their emotions, the unique circumstances behind the 1986 Masters and what that day means to them now.

GD Stories: My Last Round

The first in a series bringing classic stories from the Golf Digest archive to life is an audio version of "My Last Round," a first-person account from longtime editor John Barton about his complicated relationship with golf, and the reasons he made the painful decision to stop playing.

