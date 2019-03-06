Trending
MLB

The Angels whine that Bryce Harper is recruiting Mike Trout to Philadelphia; Bryce Harper shrugs and continues to do so

By
2 hours ago
Bryce Harper First Phillies Workout
Mike Carlson(Photo by Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Bryce Harper has been with the Phillies for less than a week, but is already acting like a true Philadelphian. Chiefly, by pissing people off.

In this case, that would be the Los Angeles Angels. The Halos are none too pleased that Harper is publicly recruiting superstar Mike Trout to join him in the City of Brotherly Love. "If you don't think I'm gonna call Mike Trout to come to Philly in 2020, you're crazy," Harper told SportsRadio 94.1WIP on Tuesday.

Harper also said Trout was instrumental in Harper's decision to sign with the Phillies. "I talked to him a lot," Harper said, via MLB.com. "From November, all the way through the process.

"I played with him in the [Arizona] Fall League [in 2011], and we've kept in contact over the last seven years. But just trying to get a hometown kid to tell me what he felt, how he felt about the organization and the area and things like that. He's a kid who grew up seeing the Phillies have success, so going through those times with the fans and things like that. It was good to get his perspective and hear how he felt."

Damn. Even LeBron James hasn't been this brazen in tampering with Anthony Davis.

So yeah, we can imagine the Angels are getting worried their franchise player will bolt, prompting them to tattle on Harper to Major League Baseball:

Angels general manager Billy Eppler said in a text message to the L.A. Times that he is aware of the comments and, “We’ve been in touch with MLB and we have no further comment at this time.”

We're sure Harper received this message loud and clear, right? About that...

Can't wait for the ensuing "The Gang tampers" episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Of course, perhaps Harper is trying to justify his contract by playing pitchman along with the outfield, considering GM John Middleton admitted the team basically signed Harper because the fans wanted them to:

“The one thing that Bryce had over Manny, clearly, is the Philadelphia fans loved him,” Middleton said. “That was abundantly clear throughout the offseason. Part of the reason we walked away from Manny at the end there, was that reason. We just felt that taking Manny when Bryce was still available just wasn’t going to play well with the fan base. And so we passed.”

Middleton then cited a Philadelphia Inquirer poll on social media, in which 87 percent of 9,000 voters preferred Harper.

“That just tells you something,” he said.

And by something, John means, "I make my decisions like I'm running American Idol." No wonder Harper got a 13-year deal.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Honest Abe

Rory McIlroy uses Abraham Lincoln reference in press conference, remains the best quote in...

an hour ago
MLB

The Angels whine that Bryce Harper is recruiting Mike Trout to Philadelphia; Bryce Harper and...

2 hours ago
There's Hope For Us Yet

Pabst Blue Ribbon whiskey is coming (and with it world peace)

4 hours ago
Homers

The most insufferable announcer in pro sports was in PEAK form with this game-ending call

4 hours ago
Viral Videos

Demi Lovato knocks Jay Glazer's tooth out, fulfills the dreams of many NFL players

5 hours ago
Rock Chalk L Hawk

One of college basketball's greatest streaks finally ended on Tuesday

6 hours ago
Rom-Com Material

They're making a movie about Genie Bouchard dating that random Twitter guy, "love" puns sure...

6 hours ago
High Rollers

Have we reached peak Las Vegas with this new $100,000-a-night suite at the Palms?

6 hours ago
Can't Make It Up

Stories you can't make up: 'School of Rock' guitar kid caught stealing guitars

March 5, 2019
Canseco Industries

Jose Canseco can help Tim Tebow hit 40 major league homers, says Jose Canseco

March 5, 2019
Gambling

People betting on the Golden State Warriors this season have been getting absolutely crushed

March 5, 2019
The Grind

A PGA Tour WAG's big arm, a country club cheating brawl, and a caddie who deserves his own TV...

March 5, 2019
Bladder of Steel

Mel Kiper Jr.'s NFL Draft bathroom routine is the stuff of legend

March 5, 2019
NBA

Alvin Gentry shows up to press conference buzzed, because it's been that kind of NBA season

March 5, 2019
Sorcery

Minnesota's Kevin Fiala flips teammate's stick back to him in what's easily the most video of...

March 5, 2019
Whoops!

Keith Mitchell had the perfect reaction when announcers botched his name on the Honda Classic...

March 4, 2019
Random Daggers

Keith Mitchell isn't going to be thrilled about this brutal newspaper headline for his Honda...

March 4, 2019
Them Fightin' Words

Cheating allegations and fists hurled as country club gents throw down

March 4, 2019
Related
The LoopPhilly construction worker greets Manny Machado in …
The LoopThe 9 venues that are tougher than an Oakmont U.S. …
The LoopDennis's future is still TBA for 'It's Always Sunny…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection