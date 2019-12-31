The 50 best golf-fitness trainers in America

If you’re interested in getting “golf fit,” you’re in the right place. After closely examining hundreds of applicants, a panel of 10 of the most respected experts in golf fitness (see below) have selected the top 50 trainers in the United States. (They actually selected 52; there was a three-way tie for the last spot.) Unlike our first fitness ranking in 2017, which included professionals in all aspects of wellness, this list focuses solely on trainers. That means you can get a workout from anyone listed here. (It also means some top trainers were omitted as they work almost exclusively with tour pros.) “We wanted this list to be about the trainers in the trenches, the ones who can and sometimes do work with tour pros, and can make a 65-year-old with spinal stenosis play and feel better,” says Golf Digest fitness advisor Ben Shear.

Advisory Panel: Janet Alexander, Lindsay Becker, Craig Davies, Dave Herman, Randy Myers, Dave Phillips, Ben Shear, Ralph Simpson, Troy Van Biezen, Mike Voight

WEST

JANET ALEXANDER

Pacific Fitness & Health

Encinitas, Calif. / pacificfitnesshealth.com

EVALUATION $200 HOURLY $200

BRIAN BRADLEY

The Egoscue Method

San Diego.egoscue.com

E $0 H $185

MILO BRYANT

Milo-Limitless Fitness

Del Mar, Calif. / milostrong.com

E $1,050 H $250U

BRIAN CHANDLER

Elevate Sports Performance

Las Vegas / elevatevegas.com

E $500 H $150

SEAN COCHRAN

Sean Cochran Sports Performance

San Diego / seancochran.com

E $175 H $125-$175

ANDREA DODDATO

Shape and Sport

Los Angeles / shapeandsport.com

E $250 H $175

SHAWN FARMER-SESE

Golfletica Sports and Rehab

Bellevue, Wash. / golfletica.com

E $175 H $70

JENNIFER FLEISCHER

Fleischer Tour Fit

San Francisco / fleischertourfit.com

E $250 H $200

LANCE GILL

LGP Remote Training Protocol

Oceanside, Calif. / lgperformance.com

E $0 H $400

MIKE HANSEN

Hansen Fitness for Golf

Irvine, Calif. / hansenfitnessforgolf.com

E $200 H $120

MARK SMITH

The Sports Club/Mission Hills

Rancho Mirage, Calif. / docsmith.org

E $415-$625 H $125

DEE TIDWELL

Colorado Golf Fitness Club

Greenwood Village, Colo. / coloradogolffitnessclub.com

E $125 H $125

ROBERT YANG

RYI Performance and Nutrition

Encinitas, Calif. / robertyang.net

E $600 H $300

SOUTHWEST

ANDREW HANNON

Premier Fitness Systems

Scottsdale /. premierfitnesssystems.com

E $115 H $115

MANNY HERNANDO

ChiroSport Specialists of Dallas

Dallas / chirosportspecialists.com

E $200 H $125

CLINT HOWARD

Golf Fitness Systems

Tulsa / golffitnesssystems.com

E $250 H $95-$110

GREG MCLEAN

Premier Fitness Systems

Scottsdale / premierfitnesssystems.com

E $150 H $115

PAM OWENS

Royal Oaks Country Club

Houston / pamowensfitness.com

E $325 H $125

SPENCER TATUM

Tatum Human Performance

Scottsdale / ignitethp.com

E $300 H $200

MIDWEST

SCOTT BARTHLAMA

Gleacher Golf Northwestern University

Evanston, Ill. / wildcatgolfacademy.com

E $175 H $125

LINDSAY BECKER

Buckeye Performance Golf

Dublin, Ohio. / buckeyeperformancegolf.com

E $150 H $100

BILL GLEGOROFF

Get Fit Pro Golf Performance

Chicago / getfitpro.com

E $325 H $150

NEAL HAUSCH

Golf Fitness Plus

Akron, Ohio / golffitplus.com

E $200 H $100

JEFF PELIZZARO

Empire Fitness Academy

Brentwood, Mo. / 18strong.com

E $200 H $100

CHAD ODAFFER

Altered Physique

Indianapolis / alteredphysique.com

E $125 H $75

CORY PUYEAR

P.U.R.E. Golf

Northfield, Ill. / pure-golf.net

E $325 H $130

NORTHEAST

KIRK ADAMS

Athletic Edge

Scotch Plains, N.J. / athleticedge.net

E $150 H $115

KEVIN DUFFY

FieldHouse

Sudbury, Mass. / coachkevinduffy.com

E $75 H $125

BRANDON GAYDORUS

Greenwich Office Park Fitness

Greenwich, Conn. / bggolfandfitness.com

E $0 H $100

ALI GILBERT

Metabolic Golf

Greenwich, Conn. / metabolicgolf.com

E $500 H $250

JASON MEISCH

Peak Golf Fitness

Rockville, Md. / peakgolffitness.com

E $600 H $150

MATT PALAZZOLO

Golf & Body NYC

New York City / golfbodynyc.com

E $400 H $250

KAITLYN SHARPLESS-PIMENTEL

Felix Fortis Golf

Narragansett, R.I. / felixfortisgolf.com

E $450 H $150

BEN SHEAR

Ben Shear Golf

Scotch Plains, N.J. / bensheargolf.com

E $395-$695 H $250

SOUTH

TREVOR ANDERSON

Better Every Day Performance

Orlando / bettereverydayorlando.com

E $250 H $125

ALEX BENNETT

PGA Tour’s Performance Center at TPC Sawgrass

Ponte Vedra Beach / tourperformancecenter.com

E $100 H $150

ASHLEY CAMPBELL

Performance One Golf at Golf House Tennessee

Franklin, Tenn. / performance1training.com

E $300 H $175

RYAN BLACKBURN

Orlando Golf Performance

Orlando / orlandogolfperformance.com

E $0 H $60-$80

JOHN D’AMICO

Golf Fitness Edge

Naples, Fla. / golffitnessedge.com

E $300 H $100

JOEY DIOVISALVI

Joey D Golf Sports Training

Jupiter, Fla. / joeydgolf.com

E $750 H $275

DAVID DONATUCCI

Florida Institute of Performance

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

floridainstituteofperformance.com

E $150 H $150

CHRIS FINN

Par4Success

Raleigh, N.C. / par4success.com

E $190 H $185

DAN HELLMAN

H3 By Dan Hellman

Fort Lauderdale / h3bydan.com

E $500 H $250

DAVE HERMAN

Dave Herman Performance

Winter Garden, Fla. / davehermanperformance.com

E $185 H $100

DARIN HOVIS

Par 4 Fitness

Naples, Fla. / par4fitness.com

E $200 H $120

KEN MACDONALD

Lifetime Performance

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

lifetimeperformancepbg.com

E $200 H $130

LENNY MELLO

Pillar Health & Sport Performance

Louisville / pillarsport.com

E $250 H $80-$100

RANDY MYERS

Sea Island Resort

Sea Island, Ga. / randymyersgolf.com

E $750 H $350

KAREN PALACIOS-JANSEN

Trump National Golf Club Charlotte

Charlotte / kpjgolf.com

E $225 H $120

MITCH SADOWSKY

Coastal Performance

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. / mitch11strength.com

E $150 H $150

SCOTT SHEPARD

Driven Sports Performance

Lake Mary, Fla. / drivenspt.com

E $250 H $100

KOLBY TULLIER

Joey D Golf Sports Training

Jupiter, Fla. / joeydgolf.com

E $750 H $275

