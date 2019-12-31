The 50 best golf-fitness trainers in America

If you’re interested in getting “golf fit,” you’re in the right place. After closely examining hundreds of applicants, a panel of 10 of the most respected experts in golf fitness (see below) have selected the top 50 trainers in the United States. (They actually selected 52; there was a three-way tie for the last spot.) Unlike our first fitness ranking in 2017, which included professionals in all aspects of wellness, this list focuses solely on trainers. That means you can get a workout from anyone listed here. (It also means some top trainers were omitted as they work almost exclusively with tour pros.) “We wanted this list to be about the trainers in the trenches, the ones who can and sometimes do work with tour pros, and can make a 65-year-old with spinal stenosis play and feel better,” says Golf Digest fitness advisor Ben Shear.
Advisory Panel: Janet Alexander, Lindsay Becker, Craig Davies, Dave Herman, Randy Myers, Dave Phillips, Ben Shear, Ralph Simpson, Troy Van Biezen, Mike Voight
WEST
JANET ALEXANDER
Pacific Fitness & Health
Encinitas, Calif. / pacificfitnesshealth.com
EVALUATION $200 HOURLY $200
BRIAN BRADLEY
The Egoscue Method
San Diego.egoscue.com
E $0 H $185
MILO BRYANT
Milo-Limitless Fitness
Del Mar, Calif. / milostrong.com
E $1,050 H $250U
BRIAN CHANDLER
Elevate Sports Performance
Las Vegas / elevatevegas.com
E $500 H $150
SEAN COCHRAN
Sean Cochran Sports Performance
San Diego / seancochran.com
E $175 H $125-$175
ANDREA DODDATO
Shape and Sport
Los Angeles / shapeandsport.com
E $250 H $175
SHAWN FARMER-SESE
Golfletica Sports and Rehab
Bellevue, Wash. / golfletica.com
E $175 H $70
JENNIFER FLEISCHER
Fleischer Tour Fit
San Francisco / fleischertourfit.com
E $250 H $200
LANCE GILL
LGP Remote Training Protocol
Oceanside, Calif. / lgperformance.com
E $0 H $400
MIKE HANSEN
Hansen Fitness for Golf
Irvine, Calif. / hansenfitnessforgolf.com
E $200 H $120
MARK SMITH
The Sports Club/Mission Hills
Rancho Mirage, Calif. / docsmith.org
E $415-$625 H $125
DEE TIDWELL
Colorado Golf Fitness Club
Greenwood Village, Colo. / coloradogolffitnessclub.com
E $125 H $125
ROBERT YANG
RYI Performance and Nutrition
Encinitas, Calif. / robertyang.net
E $600 H $300
SOUTHWEST
ANDREW HANNON
Premier Fitness Systems
Scottsdale /. premierfitnesssystems.com
E $115 H $115
MANNY HERNANDO
ChiroSport Specialists of Dallas
Dallas / chirosportspecialists.com
E $200 H $125
CLINT HOWARD
Golf Fitness Systems
Tulsa / golffitnesssystems.com
E $250 H $95-$110
GREG MCLEAN
Premier Fitness Systems
Scottsdale / premierfitnesssystems.com
E $150 H $115
PAM OWENS
Royal Oaks Country Club
Houston / pamowensfitness.com
E $325 H $125
SPENCER TATUM
Tatum Human Performance
Scottsdale / ignitethp.com
E $300 H $200
MIDWEST
SCOTT BARTHLAMA
Gleacher Golf Northwestern University
Evanston, Ill. / wildcatgolfacademy.com
E $175 H $125
LINDSAY BECKER
Buckeye Performance Golf
Dublin, Ohio. / buckeyeperformancegolf.com
E $150 H $100
BILL GLEGOROFF
Get Fit Pro Golf Performance
Chicago / getfitpro.com
E $325 H $150
NEAL HAUSCH
Golf Fitness Plus
Akron, Ohio / golffitplus.com
E $200 H $100
JEFF PELIZZARO
Empire Fitness Academy
Brentwood, Mo. / 18strong.com
E $200 H $100
CHAD ODAFFER
Altered Physique
Indianapolis / alteredphysique.com
E $125 H $75
CORY PUYEAR
P.U.R.E. Golf
Northfield, Ill. / pure-golf.net
E $325 H $130
NORTHEAST
KIRK ADAMS
Athletic Edge
Scotch Plains, N.J. / athleticedge.net
E $150 H $115
KEVIN DUFFY
FieldHouse
Sudbury, Mass. / coachkevinduffy.com
E $75 H $125
BRANDON GAYDORUS
Greenwich Office Park Fitness
Greenwich, Conn. / bggolfandfitness.com
E $0 H $100
ALI GILBERT
Metabolic Golf
Greenwich, Conn. / metabolicgolf.com
E $500 H $250
JASON MEISCH
Peak Golf Fitness
Rockville, Md. / peakgolffitness.com
E $600 H $150
MATT PALAZZOLO
Golf & Body NYC
New York City / golfbodynyc.com
E $400 H $250
KAITLYN SHARPLESS-PIMENTEL
Felix Fortis Golf
Narragansett, R.I. / felixfortisgolf.com
E $450 H $150
BEN SHEAR
Ben Shear Golf
Scotch Plains, N.J. / bensheargolf.com
E $395-$695 H $250
SOUTH
TREVOR ANDERSON
Better Every Day Performance
Orlando / bettereverydayorlando.com
E $250 H $125
ALEX BENNETT
PGA Tour’s Performance Center at TPC Sawgrass
Ponte Vedra Beach / tourperformancecenter.com
E $100 H $150
ASHLEY CAMPBELL
Performance One Golf at Golf House Tennessee
Franklin, Tenn. / performance1training.com
E $300 H $175
RYAN BLACKBURN
Orlando Golf Performance
Orlando / orlandogolfperformance.com
E $0 H $60-$80
JOHN D’AMICO
Golf Fitness Edge
Naples, Fla. / golffitnessedge.com
E $300 H $100
JOEY DIOVISALVI
Joey D Golf Sports Training
Jupiter, Fla. / joeydgolf.com
E $750 H $275
DAVID DONATUCCI
Florida Institute of Performance
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
floridainstituteofperformance.com
E $150 H $150
CHRIS FINN
Par4Success
Raleigh, N.C. / par4success.com
E $190 H $185
DAN HELLMAN
H3 By Dan Hellman
Fort Lauderdale / h3bydan.com
E $500 H $250
DAVE HERMAN
Dave Herman Performance
Winter Garden, Fla. / davehermanperformance.com
E $185 H $100
DARIN HOVIS
Par 4 Fitness
Naples, Fla. / par4fitness.com
E $200 H $120
KEN MACDONALD
Lifetime Performance
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
lifetimeperformancepbg.com
E $200 H $130
LENNY MELLO
Pillar Health & Sport Performance
Louisville / pillarsport.com
E $250 H $80-$100
RANDY MYERS
Sea Island Resort
Sea Island, Ga. / randymyersgolf.com
E $750 H $350
KAREN PALACIOS-JANSEN
Trump National Golf Club Charlotte
Charlotte / kpjgolf.com
E $225 H $120
MITCH SADOWSKY
Coastal Performance
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. / mitch11strength.com
E $150 H $150
SCOTT SHEPARD
Driven Sports Performance
Lake Mary, Fla. / drivenspt.com
E $250 H $100
KOLBY TULLIER
Joey D Golf Sports Training
Jupiter, Fla. / joeydgolf.com
E $750 H $275