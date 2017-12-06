It didn’t happen quickly. Heck, it took decades to permeate. But fitness has become a big part of the conversation about what it takes to improve as a golfer. Players looking to swing better, faster, longer and, they hope, injury-free have turned to the gym to help achieve their goals.

That’s why we believe it’s time to introduce a new ranking—the 50 Best Golf-Fitness Professionals in America. This list, the first of its kind by a fitness- or golf-media company, was compiled by Golf Digest’s expert panel of trainers, chiropractors, physical therapists and doctors who nominated their peers based on their knowledge of the game, their knowledge of exercise physiology and biomechanics, and how they apply both in working with clients.

“Imagine choosing any professional simply by walking into the nearest building and saying, ‘OK, I’ll work with you,’ ” says Ben Shear, Golf Digest’s Fitness Advisor, who first suggested the list. “You probably wouldn’t do that with a doctor, financial planner, or even a golf instructor. Yet, every day people go to their nearest gym and sign up for an individual training session without knowing whether the trainer is qualified. That’s how you end up getting hurt.”

WEST

JANET ALEXANDER

Pacific Fitness & Health Inc., Encinitas, Calif.

pacificfitnesshealth.com

Evaluation: $200 / Hourly: $200

BRIAN BRADLEY

Egoscue Method HQ, Del Mar, Calif.

egoscue.com

E: $0 / H: $150-$190

MILO BRYANT

Milo-Limitless Fitness, Del Mar, Calif.

milostrong.com

E: $950 / H: $250

BRIAN CHANDLER

Elevate Sports Performance, Las Vegas

elevatespc.com

E: $500 / $150

SEAN COCHRAN

Sean Cochran Sports Performance, San Diego

seancochran.com

E: $175-$350 / H: $175

DAVID DARBYSHIRE

Kailua Kona, Hawaii

movementsolutionsint.com

E: N/A / H: N/A

ANDREA DODDATO

Hillcrest C.C., Los Angeles

shapeandsport.com

E: $200 / $150

TYLER FERRELL

La Riconada C.C., Los Gatos, Calif.

golfsmartacademy.com

E: $399 / H: $150

LANCE GILL

Titleist Performance Institute, Oceanside, Calif.

lgperformance.com

E: $1,200 / H: $150-$250

GREG ROSE

Titleist Performance Institute, Oceanside, Calif.

mytpi.com

E: $1,200 / H: N/A

RALPH SIMPSON

Manual Orthopedic & Sports Therapy, Whitefish, Mont.

4most.us

E: $225 / H: $125

DEE TIDWELL

Colorado Golf Fitness Club, Denver

coloradogolffitnessclub.com

E: $125 / H: $125

SOUTHWEST

JEFFREY BANASZAK

Back9Fitness Performance Center, Arlington, Texas

back9fitness.com

E: $250 / H: $100

DAMON GODDARD

AMPD Golf Performance, Dallas

ampdgolfperformance.com

E: $350 / H: $300

ANDREW HANNON

Premier Fitness Systems, Scottsdale

premierfitnesssystems.com

E: $0 / H: $85-$100

CLINT HOWARD

Golf Fitness Systems, Tulsa

golffitnesssystems.com

E: $150 / H: $80-$90

GREG MCLEAN

Premier Fitness Systems, Scottsdale

premierfitnesssystems.com

E: $150 / H: $100

PAM OWENS

Pam Owens Fitness, Houston

pamowensfitness.com

E: $300 / H: $110

KATHERINE ROBERTS

Troon North G.C., Scottsdale

yogaforgolfers.com

E: $275 / H: $150

SPENCER TATUM

Advantage Training, Scottsdale

advantagetraining.fit

E: $199 / H: $150

TROY VAN BIEZEN

ChiroSport Specialists of Dallas

chirosportspecialists.com

E: $250 / H: $90

MIDWEST

LINDSAY BECKER

Buckeye Performance Golf, Dublin, Ohio

buckeyeperformancegolf.com

E: $150 / H: $100

NEAL HAUSCH

Golf Fitness Plus, Akron, Ohio

golffitnessplus.com

E: $200 / H: $100

LENNY MELLO

Pillar Health & Sport Performance, Louisville

pillarsport.com

E: $200 / H: $80-$100

JEFF PELIZZARO

Empire Fitness Academy, St. Louis

18strong.com

E: $125 / H: $90

CORY PUYEAR

P.U.R.E. Golf, Northfield, Ill.

pure-golf.net

E: $325 / H: $130

JANINE YOUNG

Elite Golf and Fitness, Overland Park, Kan.

elitegolfandfitness.com

E: $200 / H: $20-$100

NORTHEAST

RYAN ANDERSON

Ben Shear Golf, Scotch Plains, N.J.

bensheargolf.com

E: $150 / H: $90-$99

MIKE BOYLE

Mike Boyle Strength & Conditioning, Woburn, Mass.

bodybyboyle.com

E: $90 / H: $90

ROBERT DUVALL

Discovery Land Company, Westhampton Beach, N.Y.

discoverylandco.com

E: $500 / H: $250

ALI GILBERT

CLAY Health Club & Spa, Greenwich, Conn.

metabolicgolf.com

E: $350-$600 / H: $350

JASON MEISCH

Peak Golf Fitness, Rockville, Md.

peakgolffitness.com

E: $600 / H: $150

DON SALADINO

Drive 495, New York City

driveclubs.com

E: $0 / H: $1,000

BEN SHEAR

Ben Shear Golf, Scotch Plains, N.J.

bensheargolf.com

E: $395-$695 / H: $200

SOUTHEAST

TREVOR ANDERSON

Better Every Day Performance Institute, Orlando

bettereverydayorlando.com

E: $200 / H: $100

RYAN BLACKBURN

Orlando Golf Performance

orlandogolfperformance.com

E: $0 / H: $60-$80

JOHN D'AMICO

Golf Fitness Edge, Naples, Fla.

golffitnessedge.com

E: $300 / H: $100

CRAIG DAVIES

Depth Institute, Winter Garden, Fla.

achievedepth.com

E: $500-$2,500 / H: $250-$350

JOEY DIOVISALVI

Joey D Golf Sports Training Center, Jupiter, Fla.

joeydgolf.com

E: $750 / H: $275

DAVID DONATUCCI

Florida Institute of Performance, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

floridainstituteofperformance.com

E: $150 / H: $200

JEFF FRONK

F45 Training Olde Raleigh, Raleigh, N.C.

f45training.com

E: $200 / H: $60

DAN HELLMAN

Hellman Holistic Health, Fort Lauderdale

hellmanholistichealth.com

E: $250 / H: $250

DAVE HERMAN

Dave Herman Performance, Winter Garden, Fla.

davehermanperformance.com

E: $185 / H: N/A

ADAM KERLEY

Exos Sports Medicine, Knoxville, Tenn.

teamexos.com

E: $125 / H: $100

DAVID MALONEY

Golf Conditioning & Performance, Tysons Corner, Va.

golfcp.com

E: $400 / H: $100

RANDY MYERS

Sea Island Golf Performance Center, St. Simons Island, Ga.

randymyersgolf.com

E: $575 / H: $360

KAREN PALACIOS-JANSEN

Trump National Charlotte G.C.

cardiogolf.com

E: $125 / H: $125

SCOTT SHEPARD

Driven Sports Performance Training, Lake Mary, Fla.

drivenspt.com

E: $250 / H: $85

KOLBY TULLIER

Joey D Golf Sports Training Center, Jupiter, Fla.

joeydgolf.com

E: $750 / H: $275

MIKE VOIGHT

Performance One Golf, Franklin, Tenn.

performance1training.com

E: $385 / H: $150

A Guide to Finding the Right Trainer for You

Interested in working with someone who specializes in golf fitness? Here are the types of questions to ask and some of the trainers to avoid.

“I’d want to know what that trainer knows about the golf swing—that’s a good start,” says Greg Rose, co-founder of the Titleist Performance Institute in Oceanside, Calif. “An extra step would be to speak with some of the golfers that trainer has worked with to get an idea of how he or she uses the gym to improve their games.”

Fitness credentials also are important, says Ben Shear, who has trained several tour players. “A degree in exercise physiology isn’t a must, but it helps. More important, how long have they been training? Are they certified by one of the big organizations in fitness?”

Among the most respected are the National Academy of Sports Medicine, National Strength and Conditioning Association (look for CSCS certification), C.H.E.K Institute and the Titleist Performance Institute. TPI is the only group certifying trainers specifically for golf fitness. Another more general accreditation that is acceptable, Shear says, is ACE, short for the American Council on Exercise.

“Having the right credentials should start the conversation,” Shear says. “But there are still some things to avoid.”

RELATED: Best Fitness Equipment for Golfers

Steer clear of trainers who are willing to put you through the paces without first giving you a physical evaluation and interviewing you about your goals, preferences for workout intensity and your medical history. Also avoid anyone pushing group training—like CrossFit—without knowing your capabilities. Worse: Throwing you in a group where you’re expected to “keep up” with stronger students.

“Group classes can be a great motivational tool,” Rose says. “Just make sure you’re training with people of similar abilities, and that the classes are small enough that you still get some one-on-one attention.”

Personality plays a big role in finding the right trainer, says Lindsay Becker of Buckeye Performance Golf in Dublin, Ohio. “It’s OK if they push you out of your comfort zone a little,” Becker says. “But when you’re not looking to be pushed, and that’s all they want to do is work you until exhaustion, it’s not a good match. Best to establish right away what your training preferences are.”

Rose agrees. “They need to match your life. First thing the person should say is, ‘What would fit your lifestyle?’ If all you can do is 15 minutes a day, I’ll build you a program for 15 minutes.”

Speaking of commitment, avoid trainers who want to sign you up for anything long-term like an annual contract. Results should be evident fairly quickly, Rose says. “If someone says it’s going to take six months, you’re with the wrong trainer.”

Finally, it’s an absolute must that the trainer is willing to communicate with the golf instructor who best knows your game.

“It doesn’t have to be ongoing, but it’s helpful to know what you’re working on,” Shear says. “Many swing flaws are a result of physical issues that can be corrected in the gym. The trainer and pro can help each other out.” —R.K.