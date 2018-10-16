The 2018 CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour continues its mini Asian swing this week in Jeju Island, South Korea for the second-ever playing of the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges. Like the CIMB Classic, the field consists of just 78 players, each of them vying for the tour's biggest purse outside of the majors and WGCs of $9.5 million, $1,665,000 of which goes to the winner.

That winner a year ago in the inaugural playing of the event was Justin Thomas, who returns to to defend his title this year as the No. 3 golfer in the world. The only player ranked higher than him in South Korea this week is Brooks Koepka, who will be making his 2018-'19 PGA Tour debut. Koepka and Thomas will play alongside Sungjae Im on Thursday and Friday. Also making their debut and playing in the same group on Thursday and Friday is the trio of Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott.

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage Wednesday through Saturday from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Leader board

Follow all the action from Jeju Island on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board .

Tee Times (all times ET)

Tee No. 1

6:45 p.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Ryan Palmer, Doyeob Mun

6:55 p.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Byeong Hun An, Tae Hee Lee

7:05 p.m. -- Brendan Steele, Danny Willett, Stewart Cink

7:15 p.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Rod Pampling, Alex Noren

7:25 p.m. -- Patton Kizzire, Cameron Smith, Kevin Chappell

7:35 p.m. -- Billy Horschel, Scott Piercy, Brian Harman

7:45 p.m. -- Nick Watney, Joaquin Niemann, Hyungjoon Lee

7:55 p.m. -- Chesson Hadley, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Minchel Choi

8:05 p.m. -- Brian Gay, C.T. Pan, Dong Seop Maeng

8:15 p.m. -- Marc Leishman, Si Woo Kim, Ernie Els

8:25 p.m. -- Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott

8:35 p.m. -- Kevin Tway, Austin Cook, Xander Schauffele

8:45 p.m. -- J.B. Holmes, Jamie Lovemark, Shubhankar Sharma

Tee No. 10

6:45 p.m. -- Beau Hossler, Peter Uihlein, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

6:55 p.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Tyrrell Hatton, Hyun-woo Ryu

7:05 p.m. -- Ted Potter, Jr., Pat Perez, Charles Howell III

7:15 p.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im

7:25 p.m. -- Michael Kim, Ian Poulter, Gary Woodland

7:35 p.m. -- Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel, Emiliano Grillo

7:45 p.m. -- Ryan Moore, Abraham Ancer, Sanghyun Park

7:55 p.m. -- James Hahn, Chez Reavie, Joel Dahmen

8:05 p.m. -- Graeme McDowell, J.J. Spaun, Keith Mitchell

8:15 p.m. -- Kevin Na, Brice Garnett, Adam Hadwin

8:25 p.m. -- Andrew Putnam, Paul Casey, Jimmy Walker

8:35 p.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Ryan Armour, Jason Dufner

8:45 p.m. -- Brian Stuard, Sung Kang, Whee Kim