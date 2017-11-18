Texas Tech's kicker is having a rough day

Trending
The life of a kicker is tough. You're not totally considered a part of the team, or even a football player, even though the majority of these guys are pretty damn built (Sebastian Janikowski aside). And, unless you make a championship-winning boot, your name's only discussed when something goes horribly wrong. Case in point: Texas Tech's Clayton Hatfield.

Facing TCU Saturday afternoon, the Red Raiders failed to punch it in from the 2-yard line on third down. Given their underdog status, the backdrop of the hometown crowd, and that coach Kliff Kingsbury needs a signature win to keep his job, going for it was seemingly the play. Instead, Texas Tech opted for three points, a decision where, even if you convert the field goal, it leaves fans wanting more.

"If" being the operative word, for poor Hatfield proceeded to execute one of the ugliest sweeps you'll ever see:

There are some things you can't unsee.

Not helping matters was the fact Hatfield had shorted a 47-yard attempt by a solid five yards earlier in the contest. The Horned Frogs pulled away in the fourth quarter, so at least the game wasn't decided by Hatfield's shortcomings. Still, kicks like that will keep a man up at night.

