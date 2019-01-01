TaylorMade M5, M6 drivers on USGA conforming list

TaylorMade's M5 and M6 drivers, set to be officially unveiled to the world on Thursday, already made their existence legal with the ruling bodies with their appearance this week on the USGA list of conforming clubheads.

While details will be laid out fully later this week, what the news from the USGA website shows is three new TaylorMade drivers now on the conforming list: M5, M5 Tour and M6. The new heads appear to follow the same division as M1/M2 and M3/M4, with the M5 offering adjustable sole weights to go with an adjustable hosel, and the M6 only the adjustable hosel.

Near the front of the sole of all three drivers is the phrase: SPEED INJECTED. All three drivers also include the phrase TWIST FACE, a reference to the face curvature technology first seen in the company's M3 and M4 drivers . With those designs, the face's bulge and roll is twisted open toward the high toe and then twisted closed toward the low heel to help mis-hits curve tighter to the target line.

From the USGA images, the M5 and M5 Tour drivers appear to feature two movable weights in a T-shaped track that curves around the sole's rear perimeter. Positions on the tracks are marked with HIGH, LOW, FADE and DRAW. The USGA listing notes the M5 and M5 Tour are on the conforming list in both 9- and 10.5-degree lofts.

Images of the M6 show large panels on the sole that reflect a carbon fiber pattern. Both the M3 and M4 drivers last year had carbon composite panels on the crown and sole. The M6 listing notes that conforming versions are in 8, 9, 10.5 and 12 degrees.

According to the USGA descriptions, all three drivers feature hosels with 12 lines, similar to the 12-way adjustable hosels on past TaylorMade drivers.

By appearing on the conforming list this week, the M5, M5 Tour and M6 would be eligible to be played on the PGA Tour at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The first round begins Thursday.