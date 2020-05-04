TaylorMade enters the custom wedge game with its MyMG2 program

As golf begins to ramp up in many part of the country, gearheads still have a hankering for new product to come out. TaylorMade gave those looking for a little equipment news something to consider with its debut of its MyMG2 personalized wedge program.

As many other companies have done previously, TaylorMade is seeking to offer the tour pro experience in terms of wedge stamping and multiple finishes (cobalt nickel, chrome, black and raw). The custom stamping options are extensive as personalized text or initials can be stamped as well as dozens of images. Thirteen different paintfills (such as tour red, purple and pink) are available, too. Far from just ornamental, the wedges also provide the option to select grip, shaft and customize lie angle, length and grip size.

Although the custom options are super cool, not to be overlooked is the technology in the wedge itself as the clubs boast tech found in the production-run Milled Grind 2, including the milling of each leading edge and sole for consistency from wedge to wedge along with a raw face design that forgoes chrome plating. Long a favorite of tour players, the raw head provides a couple of advantages. In addition to a slightly softer feel and less glare at address, there is an added consistency to a raw head.

The MyMG2 wedges are available at the company's website in lofts ranging from 48 to 60 degrees in two-degree increments at a price of $225.