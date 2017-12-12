Trending
End Of An Era

Take a wild guess as to why the NJ strip club made famous in 'The Sopranos' is being closed down

By
4 hours ago
Remembering Actor James Gandolfini - New Jersey
Michael LoccisanoLODI, NJ - JUNE 20: General view of Satin Dolls, the location used for Bada Bing in the filming of "The Sopranos," June 20, 2013 in Lodi, New Jersey. Gandolfini passed away on June 19, 2013 while on vacation with family in Italy. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

There's nothing wrong with loving your favorite TV show, but, depending on the subject matter, literally imitating what goes on in your favorite TV show could prove to be problematic. It appears that is the case for the New Jersey strip club made famous in 'The Sopranos'.

Satin Dolls, better known in the American crime drama series as the 'Bada Bing', is being forced to shut down according to a report from NJ.com. For what reason is the Lodi strip club being closed you ask? You'll never believe this, but it's because of potential Mafia ties and real-life crime. Shocking stuff.

"The division has alleged that Anthony Cardinalle, who was criminally disqualified from maintaining involvement with the clubs' operations, nonetheless continued to run the businesses," Attorney General Christopher S. Porrino said. "The division also alleges that the owners failed to account for large amounts of cash flowing in and out of the businesses."

Oooohhhhh! How many boxes of ziti are we talkin' here!?

"Illegal activity was glorified at the 'Bada Bing' in the fictional world of Tony Soprano, but it has no place in modern-day New Jersey," Porrino said. "It's time to shut it down."

Clearly these guys learned nothing from Ralphie Cifaretto's actions. Never disrespect da' Bing.

First, James Gandolfini passes away, then Frank Vincent (aka Phil Leotardo), now 'Bada Bing' is sleeping with the fishes. Sad day in Sopranos history. Sad day in New Jersey history. Sad day in strip club history.

RELATED: Las Vegas strip club to celebrate Golden Knights' inaugural season

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Related
The LoopLas Vegas strip club to celebrate Golden Knights' i…
The LoopA list of people who would get a better reception t…
The Loop10 college football games that will get you pumped …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection