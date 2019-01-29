Trending
Aggressive

Super Bowl LIII: Hotels.com is offering a promotion that encourages post Super Bowl babymaking if you know what we're sayin'

By
4 hours ago

This past November marked nine months since the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, a monumental occasion not only enjoyed by the fine people of the City of Brotherly Love, but the entire country minus Bahhhston. But obviously, Philadelphians celebrated a bit harder last February than the rest of us. That's right, they did sex.

These fine folks went at it so hard that Philly hospitals were expecting a surge of babies in November, as first reported by CBS Philly. Celebratory Super Bowl babymaking is hardly a new phenomenon, as evidenced in that creepy commercial with the Seal song from 2016:

Hotels.com is capitalizing on this phenomenon with one of the more unique promotions you'll see for the big game. Darren Rovell tweeted out the news on Tuesday morning:

That's right Rams and Patriots fans, after your respective teams score on the field, you can score in the bedroom in celebration. Man, that punchline sucked almost as much as this promo. No disrespect to Hotels.com, but isn't the population getting a little out of control already? Not to mention the fact that we all know the Patriots are going to win again, which means Hotels.com is actively encouraging people to add more Patriots fans to this world. Each day we stray further and further from God's light.

To enter this sexual sweepstakes, head on over to www.biggamebabies.com and make sure to hit the music at the bottom of the page before reading anything. It's quite an eclectic playlist:

Nothing says let's get it on like Def Leppard and Drake back to back am I right?

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Important News

Brooks Koepka addresses viral thong pic: "I was trying to pretend like I was some Instagram...

43 minutes ago
Super Bowl

Bubba versus Brady, Kopeka against Cooks: 12 golf-related bets, and predictions, for Super...

3 hours ago
Buttoned Up

Kyler Murray and Phil Mickelson form dress-shirt dream team for Super Bowl week

3 hours ago
Aggressive

Super Bowl LIII: Hotels.com is offering a promotion that encourages post Super Bowl babymaking...

4 hours ago
The Grind

Tiger Woods' mysterious shirt, Michelle Wie's NBA love connection, and Bryson DeChambeau's...

4 hours ago
Better Than Most

Giant leprechaun sinks full-court putt, wins Notre Dame fans U.S. Senior Open practice round...

5 hours ago
Triple NBA Range

Steph Curry is now pulling up from just inside half court and burying threes because he can

7 hours ago
Waste Management Phoenix Open

Odyssey brews up putter cover with bottle opener for Waste Management Phoenix Open

a day ago
Can't Win

Jason Witten caps no good, very bad year by wrecking the Pro Bowl trophy

January 28, 2019
Oh Canada!

Montrealers stuck in 75-car pile-up turn highway into hockey rink to pass the time

January 28, 2019
Monday Superlatives

OK, fine, Novak Djokovic is the GOAT

January 28, 2019
Investigative Journalism

Is Tiger Woods not wearing his signature red on Sunday at Torrey Pines? (UPDATE: Mystery...

January 27, 2019
Meltdowns

Old Dominion had a 99-percent chance to win with two minutes remaining. SPOILER ALERT: They...

January 27, 2019
Too Late

Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks Instagram lives with fan, fan craps on Cody Parkey before...

January 26, 2019
Instagram Official

Apparently Michelle Wie is dating the son of NBA legend Jerry West

January 25, 2019
Viral Videos

Middle school teacher does insane classroom dunk over student, is the coolest teacher ever

January 25, 2019
Celebrity Deathmatch

A Vegas sportsbook released actual odds for a Derek Carr vs. Stephen A. Smith fight

January 25, 2019
Nice Try

Fan tries to narc on Ian Poulter putting with flagstick in, predictably gets mocked by Poulter...

January 25, 2019
Related
The LoopThe Lansing Lugnuts' "Backyard Baseball" night is t…
The LoopA list of people who would get a better reception t…
The LoopBaseball coach named Zane Gonzalez gets mistaken fo…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection