Super Bowl LIII: Hotels.com is offering a promotion that encourages post Super Bowl babymaking if you know what we're sayin'

This past November marked nine months since the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, a monumental occasion not only enjoyed by the fine people of the City of Brotherly Love, but the entire country minus Bahhhston. But obviously, Philadelphians celebrated a bit harder last February than the rest of us. That's right, they did sex.

These fine folks went at it so hard that Philly hospitals were expecting a surge of babies in November, as first reported by CBS Philly . Celebratory Super Bowl babymaking is hardly a new phenomenon, as evidenced in that creepy commercial with the Seal song from 2016:

Hotels.com is capitalizing on this phenomenon with one of the more unique promotions you'll see for the big game. Darren Rovell tweeted out the news on Tuesday morning:

That's right Rams and Patriots fans, after your respective teams score on the field, you can score in the bedroom in celebration. Man, that punchline sucked almost as much as this promo. No disrespect to Hotels.com, but isn't the population getting a little out of control already? Not to mention the fact that we all know the Patriots are going to win again, which means Hotels.com is actively encouraging people to add more Patriots fans to this world. Each day we stray further and further from God's light.

To enter this sexual sweepstakes, head on over to www.biggamebabies.com and make sure to hit the music at the bottom of the page before reading anything. It's quite an eclectic playlist:

Nothing says let's get it on like Def Leppard and Drake back to back am I right?