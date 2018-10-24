Trending
Feel Old Yet?

Suns forward Josh Jackson was at 'The Malice at the Palace' when he was 8 (!), says he "threw a water bottle"

By
4 hours ago
Indiana Pacers v Detroit Pistons
Allen Einstein

'The Malice at the Palace' was one of the all-time "where were you when it happened?" moments not only in NBA history, but in sports history. As I recall, I was in my house watching the jaw-dropping replays of the fight on SportsCenter. I know, cool story bro.

Now, just imagine you were in attendance on the fateful night that Ron Artest went into the stands and started swinging? I think that would produce some vivid memories. Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson remembers it well, because he was in the building at the young age of EIGHT years old. File this story in the "feel old yet?" department.

Jackson, now 21 and in just his second year in the NBA, is penning a diary chronicling his sophomore season for "The Undefeated" with the help of one of the site's writers Marc J. Spears. In the third entry published on Wednesday, the recent fight between Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul came up in the first paragraph, with Jackson stating he hadn't seen anything like it since 'The Malice at the Palace' back in 2004. Jackson, who was born in California but grew up in Michigan, was a huge Detroit Pistons fan, and he jogged his memory about the whole wild situation in his latest diary entry.

"I was 8 years old. I was kind of sitting right at midcourt about 20 rows up. I remember seeing so many people everywhere fighting. I remember [then-Indiana Pacers forward] Jermaine O’Neal getting hit with a chair. That was one of my most vivid memories. I remember Ron Artest laying on the scorer’s table and someone throwing a drink on him."

"I was looking around and everyone was throwing something onto the court. I am not going to lie. I threw a water bottle. Why? It’s my home team. I’m a Pistons fan. What? The Pacers came in here throwing punches on my favorite players. I couldn’t have that."

Look, we don't condone the water bottle throwing, even if everyone else was doing it, which to an eight-year-old kid means "DO IT" immediately, but you can't say Jackson wasn't a true fan. For those who remember, it happened when the Pistons were down 15 points with less than a minute to go, meaning you're either a diehard, insane, or both to still be in the building. As ugly as the whole thing was, it's still pretty cool to be able to say you were there.

By the way, let's run it back. We wouldn't be doing our job if we didn't:

RELATED: Kobe Bryant tells Jimmy Kimmel he'll "think about" unretiring if the Lakers start 0-5 (he's just kidding...we think)

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Gambling

Vegas releases a super early — and eye-popping — over/under total for Rams vs. Chiefs

3 hours ago
Feel Old Yet?

Suns forward Josh Jackson was at 'The Malice at the Palace' when he was 8 (!), says he "threw...

4 hours ago
Tempting Lines

Vegas makes Aaron Rodgers the biggest underdog of his career against the Rams

5 hours ago
Relationship Goals

Gronk excited that Gronk girlfriend officially a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model now Gronk

5 hours ago
Comebacks?

Kobe Bryant tells Jimmy Kimmel he'll "think about" unretiring if the Lakers start 0-5 (he's

6 hours ago
Fourth Meal Blues

Chicago bar to host wake for soon-to-be demolished Wrigleyville Taco Bell

7 hours ago
Brutal Honesty

And here we have the most honest "We Want Bama" sign yet from a Sun Belt game

9 hours ago
That Isn't Fog

In this Asian Tour event played in harmful air pollution, choking could begin on the front on

a day ago
Purple Reign

The Timberwolves' Prince-themed jerseys have leaked and they're very purple

October 23, 2018
Viral Videos

American basketball player gets kicked off Austrian team for brutal sucker punch

October 23, 2018
The Grind

Brooks Koepka’s fitting No. 1 grab, Paul Azinger’s code name, and an infamous golf shirt gets...

October 23, 2018
Halloween Stuff

The Portland Trail Blazers' Halloween costumes are more terrifying than the Western Conference

October 23, 2018
NBA Twitter

LeBron James' missed free throws ignite hilarious Twitter war between Kobe fanboys and people...

October 23, 2018
World Series

Let's break down the World Series by reverting to typical (and deadly accurate) L.A. & Boston...

October 23, 2018
Must Be Nice

Gambler wins crazy 10-game parlay on buzzer-beater, turns $2 into $1,237

October 22, 2018
Great Catches

San Jose Sharks fan snags flying puck with, uh, well, you know

October 22, 2018
Halloween Costume Ideas

Pat McAfee dressed up as a 70-year-old man and drilled some field goals for cancer research

October 22, 2018
Melissa Gets Marcia'ed

NFL reporter takes football to the face while she's delivering on-air sideline report, takes a...

October 22, 2018
Related
The LoopWait, was Phil Jackson's New York Knicks tenure rea…
The LoopLeBron James recreates vintage dunk against Suns, c…
The LoopThe Lakers made history with the worst stat imagina…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection