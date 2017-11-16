Trending
Thanksgiving

Stove Top's stretchy Thanksgiving pants are proof the apocalypse is near

By
6 hours ago

Unfastening your belt after Thanksgiving is one of the holiday's most sacred traditions, right up there with backyard football and listening to your racist uncle discuss what's really wrong with America. And with good reason (the unfastening, not your racist uncle's rants): the average person consumes over 4,500 calories at the meal. Letting that strap of leather fly is the mark of one who's done his work at the table.

And it's a triumph under attack from the reprobates at Stove Top.

The Kraft stuffing maker is selling maroon, unisex pants this season that feature an elastic waistband, allowing the wearer to enjoy the festivities "in comfort and style."

Granted, that's a loose interpretation of "style," unless they meant in the "style" of 1970's Motel 6 wallpaper. The pants also feature compartments that can store leftovers. Because nothing says "Bring it on, diabetes!" then two turkey legs slathered in cranberry sauce sticking out of your pockets.

I'm sure there's a group that looks at these trousers as a fashion breakthrough. The same type of people who say, "Guess I'll see you next year!" before your Christmas/New Year's vacation. Thanksgiving is a time of gathering, but feel free to give the cold shoulder to anyone showing up in these godforsaken sweatpants.

WATCH: THE LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Related
Golf InstructionLeadbetter: Hit the gas to improve pitching accurac…
Golf InstructionJim Flick And Jack Nicklaus: Tee The Ball Higher On…
Golf InstructionFlick And Nicklaus: Releasing Correctly - Golf Dige…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection