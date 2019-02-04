News & Tours3 hours ago

Storm damages Pebble Beach suites, video boards days before AT&T Pro-Am

By
Stephen Szurlej

A storm that whipped through Monterey Peninsula over the weekend caused damaged to several pieces of infrastructure in place for this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Tournament director Steve John told the the Golf Channel that "we got hit pretty hard" but assured that nobody was hurt.

"The bottom line is everything is going to be rebuilt," John said to the Golf Channel. "We hope nobody’s going to notice anything happened by the time people arrive for the tournament.”

Among some of the wreckage was a large hospitality structure, suites off the 17th and 18th greens and a giant video board on the iconic finishing hole.

The Golf Channel's Randall Mell has video of some of the damage:

Winds and heavy rains have also caused power outages across the area. However, John told the Golf Channel and local news affiliates that the three courses used for tournament play—Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula Country Club—made it through relatively unscathed.

