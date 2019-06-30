U.S. Senior Open3 hours ago

Steve Stricker wins the U.S. Senior Open by six strokes, his second senior major of the year

By
U.S. Senior Open Championship - Final Round
Stacy RevereSOUTH BEND, INDIANA - JUNE 30: Steve Stricker waves to the crowd following a birdie on the first hole during the final round of the U.S. Senior Open Championship at the Warren Golf Course on June 30, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

A year that already is among the most memorable of Steve Stricker’s career added another chapter on Sunday when he won the U.S. Senior Open in dominant fashion at Warren Golf Course at Notre Dame.

Stricker, who began the final round with a six-stroke lead, completed a wire-to-wire victory with a one-under-par 69 for a 72-hole score of 19-under-par 261, six better than Jerry Kelly and defending champion David Toms. The victory was the fifth of Stricker’s PGA Tour Champions career.

In each of the first three rounds, Stricker equaled the best round of the day, providing him the cushion that allowed for an easy triumph. With his wife, Nikki, on his bag once again (she's looped for him for several of his career wins), Stricker birdied the first hole on Sunday and his lead never got below five. It was a methodical victory lap that included only a single bogey, only the second he made in 72 holes.

“It was a challenge, especially today,” Stricker said. “When you come out with a six-shot lead you have everything to lose and really nothing to gain. And I played that way today. I played very cautiously trying not to make mistakes. This game is hard to play that way.”

Kelly, his friend and fellow Madison, Wis., resident, shot a one-under 69 on Sunday and finished second for the second straight year in the U.S. Senior Open. Toms had a two-under 68.

In January, Stricker was named the U.S. captain for the 2020 Ryder Cup, the first player so honored without having a major championship victory on his resume.

Now he has two, both senior majors, but majors nonetheless. In May, he won the PGA Tour Champions’ first major of the season, the Regions Tradition.

Check out Golf Digest Schools for the best in video golf instruction

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursNate Lashley’s first PGA Tour win ends with joy aft…
Golf News & ToursSung Hyun Park wins Walmart NW Arkansas Championshi…
Golf News & ToursFormer U.S. Amateur champ Doc Redman's runner-up at…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection