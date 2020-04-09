Steve Spurrier doing the Cha Cha Slide to land one of his greatest recruits is a hilarious image

Not sure if you noticed, but a lot of athletes and celebrities have really let loose during the quarantine. Folks who would normally be a little more reserved and guarded haven't been afraid give fans a glimpse behind the scenes. Hell, even Tiger Woods is hopping on Zoom calls . 2020 never ceases to amaze.

Steve Spurrier, one of the great quote machines in sports history, didn't need a quarantine to open up, but it certainly helped him tell a great story about the lengths he went to land a top recruit. During a Zoom interview with SEC Network's Laura Rutledge, Spurrier revealed the secret to how he got Marcus Lattimore to come to South Carolina: the Cha Cha Slide:

Sadly, there is no accompanying video, a big mistake on Mrs. Lattimore's part. Even Nick Saban has been caught on video dancing during a home visit. The lengths these guys will go to land a big one.

Of course, Spurrier's moves paid off, as Lattimore not only came to South Carolina but delivered on the hype as a freshman, rushing for 1,197 yards and 17 touchdowns and catching 29 balls for 412 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately, as Gamecocks fans remember all too well, his next two seasons were plagued by injury, including what was essentially a career-ender against Tennessee in late October of 2012.

Let's pour one out for No. 21, one of the last great workhorse backs in college football. While you watch, think about Spurrier cutting up a rug in order to get him to Columbia, S.C.