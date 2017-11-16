Stephen Curry to teach online classes -- in basketball

Stephen Curry takes opposing to players to school all the time, but starting this winter, people can pay to learn from the two-time NBA MVP. Curry has teamed up with a company called MasterClass to teach online hoops classes

"For me, it's a cool learning process because I actually get to articulate a lot of the things that are pretty natural to me, but it might not be natural to others," Curry told ESPN . "It came together really nicely. The visuals and the production are unbelievable. It allows me to explain all the things that I do to get better."

Something tells us "Mouth Guard Throwing 101" won't be part of the curriculum.

Seriously, when you combine Curry's otherworldly shooting with his dazzling ball-handling and passing, there isn't another current player more equipped to teach the game's fundamentals. And what really makes this different from your standard instructional DVD is that Curry "will occasionally pop in for Q&A sessions." That's right, Professor Curry will have office hours.

"If I think about where I was when I was 13, if I had access to this type of curriculum, I would have been a much better player faster," said Curry, who only had a dad who was a great NBA player when he was growing up.

Individual Curry classes cost $90, but for $180 you can have year-long access to all of the courses taught by MasterClass professionals, including Serena Williams, Christina Aguilera, and Samuel L. Jackson. And if you have any interest in shooting like Steph and screaming like Samuel L., why wouldn't you just sign up for the whole package?

