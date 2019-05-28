Stanford junior David Snyder drains putt to send team to NCAA semifinals, unleashes epic celebration

Part of what makes college golf so compelling to watch is the pure love the players have for the game and seeing how badly they want to win despite there being no money involved. Sure, many tour pros love the sport and want to win every week, too, but it's a different deal when you're playing for a team and playing strictly to beat the other guys. These same reasons are what makes the Ryder Cup such a special event.

This fact was more apparent than ever during the quarterfinals of the NCAA Championships on Tuesday at Blessings Golf Club in Arkansas, where Stanford junior David Snyder had a par putt to send the Cardinal to the semifinals. As the No. 6 seed, Stanford faced off with No. 3 Wake Forest in the morning matches, and the teams were tied at 2-2 with one match between Snyder and Wake senior Lee Detmer still to be decided. With the match tied going to its final hole, the par-4 ninth, Detmer had 81 yards left on his third shot and hit a wedge that landed some 30 feet away from the hole before beginning to spin back. Watch the hilarious reaction from his teammates and coaches as the ball tracked back toward the hole at full speed:

Snyder faced a difficult shot on his third as well, sitting in a greenside bunker. He was able to blast one about 10 feet past the hole, setting up a slick, right-to-left downhill putt for par. After Detmer missed his par and settled for bogey, that gave Snyder a chance for his to seal the match and propel his team to the NCAA semifinals for the first time since 2014. Snyder barely breathed on it, and it took the break, slid hard to the left and just caught the edge and dropped. He celebrated accordingly:

Electric performance from Snyder. A combination of Tiger Woods at Bay Hill, Russell Knox at the Travelers and Jeff Overton's "BOOM BABY" at the 2010 Ryder Cup. Looks like he did a number on the sunglasses though. Let's hope Snyder conserves some energy for the semifinals, because we expect an even bigger celly if he and the Cardinal can get to the school's first final since 2008. Next up for Stanford: the winner of the Vanderbilt (2) vs. Texas A&M (7) match, which has yet to be decided.

