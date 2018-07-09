St. Andrews has a pretty tempting job opening if you love golf and working outdoors

Do you like golf? Duh. Do you like working outside? Maybe? Well, St. Andrews might just have the perfect job opening for you.

On Monday, The Home of Golf tweeted out a link to apply for a staff position as a greenkeeper at the historic property. Check it out:

Hey, I have a Toro lawnmower. . . Hmm. . .

OK, so you need more qualifications than that. In fact, you need to know a lot about turf maintenance and irrigation. I mean, we're talking about keeping a golf course in great condition, not a backyard that's about the size of the Road Hole Bunker. And not just any golf course. Again, this is THE Old Course (and the six other courses managed by St. Andrews Links).

But if you do know about all that stuff, this would be a dream job, no? Working the land that's hosted 29 Open Championships? Raking the very bunkers Tiger Woods amazingly avoided during his romp in 2000? Mowing the grass in the "valley of sin," where Constantino Rocca sank that incredible putt to force a playoff against John Daly in 1995 ? Pretty cool.

According to the posting, "A competitive salary and good conditions will be offered to the right candidate who displays a flexible attitude and good commitment." Heck, I'd probably give up health benefits if "good conditions" means a weekly tee time at The Old Course.

So hurry up and submit a résumé, sorry, CV, if you're interested. The closing date for applications is July 13. Good luck.

