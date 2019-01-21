Srixon's Z-Forged irons put a modern spin on the muscleback blade

Srixon has added another option to its already-impressive iron lineup.

Following the August rollout of the Z585 (a players-distance iron) and Z785 (cavity-back players), Srixon introduces the Z-Forged, which will serve as the family's muscleback blade.

“The new Z-Forged irons are the most compact, most workable irons in our line,” said Dustin Brekke, Srixon's engineering manager.

The Z-Forged boasts the crips aesthetics one seeks from a traditional blade with a slim profile at address. However, without offending classical sensibilities, Srixon gives the Z-Forged a modern twist with two sharp lines at the back—one from the toe, the other from the heel—to help maximize workability. Moreover, to ensure premium feel, the clubs are forged from a single billet of soft 1020 carbon steel.

But, while forgiveness is not what comes to mind with a blade construction, the latest iteration of the Tour VT sole—which features a higher bounce angle toward the leading edge that tapers to less bounce on the trailing edge—provides improved turf interaction while also bestowing versatility.

“They were created to give professionals and advanced amateur golfers confidence to hit every shot, while featuring a sole that glides through the turf for better contact and stable spin under any condition," Brekke said.

The Srixon Z-Forged will launch in North America on Feb. 1 at $1000 for a seven-piece set, with single irons available for $143.

