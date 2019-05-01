Trending
MLB

Someone forgot to tell the city of Kansas City the Royals had a game on Wednesday

By
2 hours ago
New York Yankees v Kansas City Royals
G. Newman Lowrance(Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/Getty Images)

Kansas City fancies itself a baseball town. The Royals did win the World Series in 2015, made the Fall Classic the year before. It does boast one of the sport's best museums, played a small part in that sweet highlight of George Brett going bananas for getting caught cheating, and perhaps best of all, it's not St. Louis.

But being a baseball town means showing up when things aren't going well, and on that front, the Paris of the Plains falls decidedly short.

The Royals have been in a rut, DFL in the American League with a 9-20 record, and a performance that's showed at the turnstile. With almost a fifth of the season in the books, the Royals are averaging a measly 14,923 fans per game. Only Miami and Tampa—Major League Baseball's equivalent of abandoned gas stations—rank lower in attendance.

If this picture from ESPN's Jeff Passan to be believed, that figure will likely drop following Wednesday's game against the Rays:

Given the state of the country, never has "America's Pastime" felt so apropos.

While there are YMCA Lil Tikes' tee ball games that will outdraw this Titanic struggle on Wednesday, as Passan points out, it is a school day, and not a particularly sunny one at that. Moreover, the game is part of a double-header, so perhaps fans are taking their sweet time getting to the ballpark.

Can't say we blame them. Watching the Royals twice in one day? Forget baseball town; that's behavior fit for a straight jacket.

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: THE LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
MLB

Someone forgot to tell the city of Kansas City the Royals had a game on Wednesday

2 hours ago
Let Sleeping Dawgs Lie...

Keith Mitchell's reaction to Phil falling asleep in front of his locker wins internet blue...

3 hours ago
Never Forgive Never Forget

Mets fan calls into morning radio show to give Chase Utley a piece of her mind, is still very...

4 hours ago
Steph inspiration

Steph Curry explains how he's "haunted" by golf, and how Tiger Woods inspires him

6 hours ago
Kick Him Off The Tour, Doug

Brad Marchand punches opponent in head, runs and hides, remains the biggest trash bag in all...

7 hours ago
House Hunting

Kevin Durant is selling his dreamy $13.5 million Malibu pad, everybody freak out

a day ago
The Grind

An embarrassing PGA Tour video, a leaked European Tour list, and a caddie steals the show on...

April 30, 2019
One Man's Trash...

This photo essay of items left on the Talladega infield is a triumph of modern art

April 30, 2019
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Durant

Guy Fieri plans to convince Kevin Durant to stay with the Warriors by cooking him grub

April 30, 2019
WTF

Did Kyle Lowry really attempt this absurdly dumb move with the game on the line?

April 30, 2019
Bagel Boy

Dave Gettleman offers most NYC defense of Daniel Jones, says guy at bagel shop liked the pick

April 29, 2019
NBA Playoffs

Jaylen Brown celebrated sweet revenge towards a high-school teacher who told Brown he'd be in...

April 29, 2019
Nail in the Coffin

The end to Leeds United vs. Aston Villa is this week's most misguided display of sportsmanship

April 29, 2019
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson shares more secrets to his gigantic calves, also sneaks in subtle shot at Bubba...

April 29, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Is this the sunset of the Golden State Warriors?

April 29, 2019
Duf gonna Duf

Jason Dufner wears hilarious New Orleans Saints hat referencing terrible play call while in...

April 26, 2019
Viral Videos

This video of PGA Tour stars running doesn't help the "golfers are athletes" argument

April 26, 2019
Concussed Commish

New Dolphins draft pick Christian Wilkins nearly put Roger Goodell in concussion protocol

April 26, 2019
Related
The LoopThe bullpen cart returned to baseball, and it was g…
The LoopGolfers Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine get elected to …
The LoopThe San Diego Padres are setting up a nine-hole gol…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection