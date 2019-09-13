Solheim Cup3 hours ago

Solheim Cup 2019: Watch Nelly Korda almost make the second hole-in-one in Solheim Cup history

By
nelly korda The Solheim Cup - Day 1
David CannonAUCHTERARDER, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Nelly Korda of Team USA plays a shot on the tenth hole during Day 1 of The Solheim Cup at Gleneagles on September 13, 2019 in Auchterarder, Scotland. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

GLENEAGLES, Scotland — Nelly Korda needed a big shot on the par-3 17th at Gleneagles. She and her partner Brittany Altomare were 2 down to Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz with two holes to play in their afternoon four-ball match at the Solheim Cup. And the American team was looking like it was about to have the afternoon finish ugly, Europe already with a point on the board, and leading in another match.

But Korda, who dominated foursomes in the morning with her sister Jessica, didn't just hit a good shot when she needed it most. She almost jarred it.

Wonder what the European fans would've sounded like if that had gone in?

Korda made the putt, and Team USA went into the 18th hole, 1 down. Altomare then made a birdie on the last hole, and the U.S. scrapped out an amazing tie in a match where Korda and Altomare were 4 down with six holes to play.

Interestingly, there has only been one hole in one in Solheim Cup history. It was made by Anna Nordqvist, a member of this year's European team, on the 17th hole at Colorado Golf Club in 2013 during foursomes.

With 1½ points on the day, Korda, playing in her first Solheim Cup, is already making herself known as a force for the U.S. team.

