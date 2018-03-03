WGC-Mexico Championship2 hours ago

Shubhankar Sharma takes two-stroke lead into final round of his PGA Tour debut at the WGC-Mexico Championship

By
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship - Round Three
Gregory ShamusMEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MARCH 03: Shubhankar Sharma of India reacts after making a birdie on the third green during the third round of World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec on March 3, 2018 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

In his PGA Tour debut, Shubhankar Sharma is one more solid round away from capturing the biggest victory in his country's golfing history. The 21-year-old from India holds a two-shot lead at the WGC-Mexico Championship after posting a third-round two-under 69, putting him at 13-under 200.

For the third straight day, Sharma's opening drive found the first green, but this time he walked away with birdie instead of a third consecutive eagle. He added birdies at the third and fifth holes before dropping his first shot of the day at the par-4 eighth. He played the final 10 holes in even par, highlighted by a 13-foot par save at the 18th hole that kept him two shots clear of the field.

If Sharma is going to earn his first win, he'll have to hold off veterans Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia, who are among a foursome two back at 11-under 202. Mickelson shot a bogey-free six-under 65, matching his low round of the year. Surprisingly, the five-time major winner has limited the damage on the tight, tree-lined fairways at Chapultepec, making just one bogey in his last 45 holes.

"The key for me is missing it in the right spots. There's probably five or six fairways where half the fairway blocks you out, so you're better off in the rough on the opposite side," Mickelson said. "There's a lot of holes like that where if you put it in the right spot you have pretty good angles, shots in and you can score well."

Mickelson is joined by Tyrrell Hatton, whose seven-under 64 would have been the round of the day if not for Justin Thomas' nine-under 62. Hatton's round was also bogey-free, featuring a front-nine five-under 30. Also at 11 under is Rafa Cabrera Bello and Garcia, who each shot two-under 69s.

Dustin Johnson (68), Pat Perez (68), Brian Harman (68) and Xander Schauffele (70) are tied for sixth at 10-under 203.

