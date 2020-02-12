Shaq roasts a former teammate with embarrassing, old NBA Dunk Contest clip (again)

Shaquille O'Neal's "Shaqtin' a fool" segments have become a staple of TNT's NBA coverage in recent years. But on Wednesday, the Hall-of-Fame big man dug through the archives to roast a former teammate on Twitter. Again.

With the NBA Dunk Contest on tap this Saturday, Shaq looked back to the 1996 edition which he and Penny Hardaway (Miss that duo!) attended as a member of the Orlando Magic. Although Shaq and Penny didn't enter the contest, they completed as many successful dunks as Orlando's Darrell Armstrong, who had a rough go of it.

Armstrong's final attempt wound up being a reverse layup and has gone down in Dunk Contest lore. And Shaq loves to remind people of the embarrassing moment. Here's his tweet from Wednesday:

And here's a very similar Shaq tweet from last year:

Poor Darrell. The current Dallas Mavericks assistant coach is going to have to start going into hiding every February. Don't worry, Shaq, we won't forget. Thanks to you.

