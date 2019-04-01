News & Toursan hour ago

Sergio Garcia, Matt Kuchar release joint video in response to match play fallout

By
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play - Round Five
Warren Little(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

The answers don't quite add up. But in the minds of Matt Kuchar and Sergio Garcia, the incident has been settled.

The incident, of course, referring to the dust-up over the weekend at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play between Kuchar and Garcia. After missing a putt on the seventh hole in his quarterfinals tilt with Kuchar, Garcia quick-raked a one-inch putt that lipped out. Kuchar had failed to articulate the putt was good, meaning Garcia lost the hole. On the next tee box, Garcia suggested Kuchar could concede a hole to even things out, an ask that both players confirmed after the round. Cameras then caught a tense back and forth between Kuchar and Garcia at the 10th hole. Kuchar would win the match, 2 Up.

While the scene continues to be a matter of debate, on Monday the players released a joint video from Austin Golf Club that was posted on Garcia's Twitter and Instagram accounts.

"What's gone on with the aftermath is just incorrect, wrong and shouldn't happen," Kuchar said. "I want to tell you, Sergio handled the thing extremely well. When he missed the putt, we came off seven and he said, 'You know what, I missed it. It's your hole.' I told him how bad I felt, didn't feel right at all [and I] never want to win on a technicality."

Somewhat surprisingly, Kuchar also said that Garcia didn't ask for Kuchar to concede the hole, contradicting the comments made over the weekend.

As for Garcia, he repeated that the error was his fault, although also explained his side of the story.

"I know I made a mistake on 7 and, you know, didn't give [Kuchar] time to say 'that's good,' even though, obviously, we all know in our minds that it was good because it was a short putt," Garcia said. "But at the end of the day, I made a mistake and he unfortunately didn't know how to make up for what happened. But it's all good. We're all good."

Loading

View on Instagram

Kuchar finished by stating, “No shade needs to be thrown in that direction at all." Added Garcia: "He played better than me and beat me, and it’s as simple as that.”

Neither player addressed the conversation that was had at the 10th hole, although Kuchar on Saturday said the two were merely "clearing the air."

Kuchar, who lost in the Match Play finals to Kevin Kisner, is in this week's Valero Texas Open field, while Garcia is taking the week off. Both will be at the Masters, starting next week.

Explore Golf Digest All Access, with more than 30 video series to improve your game

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursSergio Garcia suggested Matt Kuchar should concede …
Golf News & ToursIs Sergio Garcia or Matt Kuchar at fault for rules …
Golf News & ToursKisner's Match Play dominance, Kuchar and Sergio en…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection