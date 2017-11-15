Equipment changes4 hours ago

Sergio Garcia appears closer to a deal with Callaway; using company's clubs in Dubai

By
DP World Tour Championship - Previews
Andrew RedingtonDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 14: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays a tee shot on the 4th hole during the Pro-Am prior to the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 14, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Last month Sergio Garcia and TaylorMade announced they had mutually parted ways and it hasn’t taken the reigning Masters champ long to enjoy his freedom as an equipment free agent.

Photos from the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai show Garcia using a Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic driver as well as the company’s Apex MB irons and Mack Daddy wedges (version not clear from photos) during practice rounds.

Garcia’s use of Callaway clubs news does not come as a huge surprise to those in the industry as there have been strong whispers of Garcia possibly signing with Callaway. Garcia did nothing to dampen those rumors by using an Odyssey Toulon Design putter and Callaway wedges in some events this fall.

Although the more extensive bag of Callaway clubs certainly would seem to indicate a more formal arrangement is likely, the same was said late last year and earlier this year with Rory McIlroy. McIlroy used Callaway equipment for a number of events before switching course and signing with TaylorMade the week of the Players. In other words, stay tuned.

