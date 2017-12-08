What has been a memorable 2017 continued to be so for Sergio Garcia upon news that he had been named European Golfer of the Year on Thursday.

The 37-year-old Spaniard claimed the honor for the first time in his career, thanks largely to his memorable playoff win at the Masters in April. In a vote by a panel of golf media, Garcia outpaced Tommy Fleetwood (who won the European Tour money title), Jon Rahm (Euro Tour rookie of the year), Justin Rose and Tyrrell Hatton.

Besides his green jacket win, Garcia also was victorious at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic and the Andalucia Valderrama Masters, lifting his career European Tour victory total to 14 and earning him lifetime membership on his home tour. He also led the tour in scoring average (69.3), was seventh in driving distance (307.9 yards) and third in greens in regulation (74.5 percent).

“This is an amazing honor,” Garcia said. “I think both on and off the golf course it has been a unique and unbelievable year, and one that I will definitely remember my whole life.”

Indeed, arguably Garcia’s biggest moment in 2017 was his July wedding to Angela Akins. During his victory at the Masters, Garcia talked about the include his new bride had in helping put golf in perspective. The couple has since announced that they are expecting a child in March.

The European Tour put together a nice video commemorating Garcia’s season.