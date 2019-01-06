Sentry Tournament of Champions3 hours ago

Sentry Tournament of Champions leader Gary Woodland set to play final round with heavy heart after death of his grandmother

By
Gary Woodland
Sam Greenwood/Getty ImagesGary Woodland acknowledges the crowd on the 18th green during the third round of the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Gary Woodland would already be playing the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions with plenty to ponder mentally. The 34-year-old takes a three-stroke advantage over Rory McIlroy into Sunday’s action at Kapalua well aware that in the six previous times he has held the 54-hole lead in a stroke-play event on the PGA Tour he has yet to close out a victory.

But this time Woodland will be fighting his emotions on a different front, after learning late Friday night that his grandmother had died back home in Kansas.

“That’s been tough,” Woodland said, after closing out a third-round 68 with that left him at 17 under for the tournament. “She's been downhill for a little while now. It's been tough. You try to prepare for that but you never really can. So definitely have a little extra emotion with me, but we'll get through it.”

Woodland has had to play with the pain of family loss in the past. In 2017, he was preparing for the birth of twins only for his wife Gabby to have a miscarriage that led to the loss of one of the babies. Their son Jaxson, now 1, is with them this week in Hawaii.

Woodland’s three PGA Tour titles have all been-come-from behind victories. In preparing for Sunday and attempting to overcome his previous final-round struggles, Woodland contends that he has learned from those experiences and carries more confidence.

RELATED: Rory McIlroy has chance to overcome his own recent Sunday woes

“I think the difference is I’m a completely different player than I have been in the past,” Woodland said. “I’ve obviously been in the position multiple times. It’s nice to build off those and take certain things out of them.”

There’s also this bit of history working in Woodland’s favor: since 1983, the leader or co-leader of the Tournament of Champions entering the final round has won 27 times.

Woodland can only hope that all this, plus the inspiration he might take from playing in memory of his grandmother, could lead to a uplifting finish come Sunday.

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursField set for Sentry Tournament of Champions with 3…
Golf News & Tours2019 doesn’t look like it will be much different th…
Golf News & ToursHow much prize money each golfer earned at the 2018…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection