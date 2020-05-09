College golf6 hours ago

Senior standouts win a pair of college golf's national player-of-the-year honors

By

Two weeks ago, we gave you a quiz. Check out these college golf resumes and determine who you think should be the national player of the year based on raw stats from a season sadly cut short due to the coronavirus.

For the women, your choices were:

Player A:
6 starts
0 wins
5 top-five finishes
5 top-10 finishes
Finishes outside top-10: T-35
70.94 average
Low round: 67 5 rounds in the 60s

Player B:
6 starts
3 wins 4 top-five finishes
4 top-10 finishes
Finishes outside top-10: T-16, T-26
70.8 average (broke school’s single-season record)
67 season low round
4 rounds in the 60s

Player C:
7 starts
2 wins
5 top-five finishes
5 top-10 finishes
Finishes outside top-10: T-23
70.33 average (broke school’s single-season record)
Low round: 66
9 rounds in the 60s

And for the men, you had the following:

Player A:
8 starts
2 wins
4 top-five finishes
6 top-10 finishes
Finishes outside top-10: T-15, T-19
69.04 average
Low round: 64
15 rounds in 60s

Player B:
7 starts
2 wins
2 top-five finishes
3 top-10s finishes
Finishes outside top-10: T-21, T-24, T-15, T-22
70.1 average
Low round: 63
7 rounds in 60s

Player C:
7 starts
1 win
2 top-five finishes
5 top-10 finishes
Finishes outside top-10: T-12, T-32
69.95 average
Low round: 66
9 rounds in 60s

Player D:
7 starts
1 win
3 top-five finishes
4 top-10 finishes
Finishes outside the top 10: T-13, T-24, T-14
69.95 average
Low round: 63
8 rounds in 60s

If you picked B and A from the list, then on Friday night you correctly predicted the winners of the Annika Award and the Fred Haskins Award as Furman’s Natalie Srinivasan and Pepperdine’s Sahith Theegala walked off with the prizes, respectively.

Srinivasan, a 21-year-old senior from Spartanburg, S.C., who also earned the Women’s Golf Coaches Association’s top honor, is the first player from Furman to be named national college player of the year. Annika Sorenstam herself called Srinivasan to tell her she’d won the prize, which comes with an exemption into the 2021 Evian Championship.

Augusta National Women&#39;s Amateur - Round One
David Cannon

“I was definitely shocked when I got the call from Annika,” said Srinivasan, who plans to turn professional and play on the Symetra Tour when it restarts in July. “It was something I really didn’t expect. This award means so much since it is voted on by coaches, my fellow players and the golf media. It is really special to me and I really didn’t expect it at all.”

RELATED: Frozen at No. 1, a gutted Pepperdine men's golf team wonders 'What if?'

For Theegala, a fifth-year senior from Chino Hills, Calif., the award was bittersweet. Appreciative of the recognition for his individual play, Theegala had been focused on helping the Waves claim a team title. Pepperdine was ranked No. 1 in the country when the announcement came that the 2020 NCAA Championship had been canceled.

“This was our year,” Theegala said. “This wasn’t just a one-year thing for Pepperdine. We built into this over a long time. A lot of our guys put in so much hard work. The coaches did their best to get us to this point ... The team was such a big reason why I had such a big year.

“Our team was just so competitive within ourselves, we never let ourselves get complacent and we were always keeping each other on our toes. So I attribute a large part of my individual success to the team pushing me and the coaches pushing me. That was honestly a really big part of why I played well this year.”

Sahith Theegala
Icon Sportswire

Theegala holds Pepperdine career records for scoring average (70.61) and below-par rounds (74) and is tied for the No. 1 spot in top-20 finishes (36) and wins (four).

On the men's side, two more top Division I honors remain to be handed out: The Ben Hogan Award, given to the top college player and accounting for both his college and amateur records over the past year, and the GCAA Jack Nicklaus Award, based off the 2019-’20 season.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursEuropean Tour caddie and his wife on a mission to f…
Golf News & ToursMemorial Tournament will use high-tech badges to tr…
Golf News & ToursKorean LPGA set to resume play next week with three…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved